New to the Street Signs Exclusive One-Year Partnership With OPENMESH: Showcasing Revolutionary Decentralized Network Technology Through Long-Form TV Interviews, Iconic Billboards, and Commercial Campaigns

New to The Street, the nation's leading broadcast platform for business stories and financial news, has signed an exclusive one-year partnership with OPENMESH, a trailblazer in decentralized communication and network infrastructure. The partnership will showcase OPENMESH's groundbreaking technology through a series of long-form interviews airing on prime network television, paired with ICONIC Billboards and high-impact commercial support.

Through this deal, New to The Street will help amplify OPENMESH's mission to create secure, scalable, and decentralized networks for businesses and individuals alike. Long-form interviews will give audiences an in-depth understanding of the technology's real-world applications, while the powerful combination of TV commercials and billboard campaigns will ensure broad-reaching visibility across the U.S. and global markets.

Revolutionizing the Future of Connectivity

OPENMESH's innovative blockchain-based solutions empower users to access decentralized and transparent networks, addressing the growing demand for security and autonomy in digital ecosystems. The long-form TV interviews will highlight how OPENMESH is poised to reshape communication networks across various sectors, from tech startups to enterprise-level organizations.

Quote from Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media

"OPENMESH is pushing the boundaries of decentralized networks in ways that could fundamentally change how the world communicates and operates," said Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media. "Their innovative technology has the potential to create a more secure and open digital future, and we're excited to bring their story to millions through our partnership."

Long-Form Delivery on Prime-Time Television

In a time where viewers are bombarded with short, high-speed content, New to The Street is committed to giving forward-thinking companies like OPENMESH the platform they need to truly connect with their audience. The long-form TV interviews will dive deep into OPENMESH's technology, its vision, and its potential to revolutionize the future of global networks. These in-depth discussions will air on leading networks as sponsored programming, reaching over 225 million households. After airing, the interviews will be shared across New to The Street's robust YouTube channel, which boasts 1.4 million subscribers, amplifying the reach even further and ensuring sustained visibility to a global audience.

About OPENMESH

OPENMESH is a cutting-edge technology company at the forefront of decentralized communication and network infrastructure. By leveraging blockchain and other advanced technologies, OPENMESH provides scalable, secure, and transparent network solutions for individuals and businesses alike. Their vision is to create a world where open, secure networks empower users to take control of their digital ecosystems.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally syndicated TV show that has been broadcasting biographical interviews and business news segments across major U.S. networks for over 17 years. With a reach of over 225 million homes and a robust social media following, the show is the go-to platform for emerging companies looking to share their stories. Known for its long-form content and in-depth interviews, New to The Street is a trusted voice in business media.

Interviews with OPENMESH are set to begin later this month, with episodes airing on top networks, accompanied by national billboard and commercial campaigns to elevate brand visibility and market awareness.

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@newtothestreet.com

6316828499

