Mocksville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a tobacco products company leading the fight against nicotine with its 95% less nicotine brand VLN® focused on nicotine harm reduction and contract manufacturing, today announced that it will participate in the HC Wainwright Conference on September 10, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Investors can register and request meetings with management via their HC Wainwright representative.

The Company will post an updated investor presentation online at https://ir.xxiicentury.com/ .

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction by offering tobacco products with 95% less nicotine, designed to improve health and wellness by helping smokers smoke less. Backed by comprehensive and extensively patented technologies that regulate nicotine biosynthesis activities in the tobacco plant, the Company has pioneered the development of high-yield, proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and clinically validated RNC cigarette products. The Company received the first and only FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. The Company is a subsequent participating manufacturer under the Master Settlement Agreement ("MSA") and vertically integrated for the production of both its own products and contract manufacturing operations ("CMO"), which consist primarily of branded filtered cigars and conventional cigarettes.

