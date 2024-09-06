DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Sep-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 6 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 132.00p Lowest price paid per share: 120.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.2756p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,077,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,077,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.2756p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 7021 132.00 09:21:24 00071277294TRLO0 XLON 6650 132.00 09:21:24 00071277295TRLO0 XLON 7353 132.00 09:21:24 00071277296TRLO0 XLON 7442 129.00 10:21:28 00071279012TRLO0 XLON 627 129.50 10:48:28 00071280204TRLO0 XLON 2216 129.50 10:48:28 00071280205TRLO0 XLON 421 129.50 10:48:28 00071280206TRLO0 XLON 185 129.50 10:48:28 00071280207TRLO0 XLON 1210 129.50 10:48:28 00071280208TRLO0 XLON 1331 129.50 10:48:28 00071280209TRLO0 XLON 3000 129.50 10:49:47 00071280239TRLO0 XLON 1210 129.50 10:49:47 00071280240TRLO0 XLON 1547 129.50 10:49:47 00071280241TRLO0 XLON 7767 129.00 11:08:26 00071280827TRLO0 XLON 7645 127.50 11:51:26 00071281708TRLO0 XLON 7115 126.00 12:42:42 00071283221TRLO0 XLON 83 126.00 12:42:42 00071283222TRLO0 XLON 6477 126.00 13:51:47 00071285613TRLO0 XLON 203 126.00 13:51:47 00071285614TRLO0 XLON 6895 125.50 13:57:45 00071285828TRLO0 XLON 6642 123.50 14:41:11 00071287992TRLO0 XLON 6581 123.00 14:42:16 00071288056TRLO0 XLON 7639 120.50 15:21:33 00071290266TRLO0 XLON 7898 120.00 15:26:15 00071290507TRLO0 XLON 2368 120.50 15:46:03 00071291523TRLO0 XLON 1319 121.00 15:46:03 00071291524TRLO0 XLON 1538 121.00 15:46:03 00071291525TRLO0 XLON 40 121.00 15:46:03 00071291526TRLO0 XLON 1403 121.00 15:46:03 00071291527TRLO0 XLON 1500 121.00 15:46:03 00071291528TRLO0 XLON 4058 121.00 15:46:03 00071291529TRLO0 XLON 9584 120.50 15:46:08 00071291540TRLO0 XLON 1700 122.50 16:13:44 00071292851TRLO0 XLON 3400 122.50 16:13:44 00071292852TRLO0 XLON 1577 122.50 16:13:50 00071292860TRLO0 XLON 491 122.00 16:13:52 00071292861TRLO0 XLON 6557 122.00 16:13:52 00071292862TRLO0 XLON 976 122.00 16:22:52 00071293722TRLO0 XLON 1116 122.00 16:23:26 00071293754TRLO0 XLON 7215 122.00 16:23:28 00071293755TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

