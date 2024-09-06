Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Sep-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,000 
Highest price paid per share:         132.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          120.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.2756p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,077,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,077,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      125.2756p                    150,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7021               132.00      09:21:24          00071277294TRLO0      XLON 
6650               132.00      09:21:24          00071277295TRLO0      XLON 
7353               132.00      09:21:24          00071277296TRLO0      XLON 
7442               129.00      10:21:28          00071279012TRLO0      XLON 
627                129.50      10:48:28          00071280204TRLO0      XLON 
2216               129.50      10:48:28          00071280205TRLO0      XLON 
421                129.50      10:48:28          00071280206TRLO0      XLON 
185                129.50      10:48:28          00071280207TRLO0      XLON 
1210               129.50      10:48:28          00071280208TRLO0      XLON 
1331               129.50      10:48:28          00071280209TRLO0      XLON 
3000               129.50      10:49:47          00071280239TRLO0      XLON 
1210               129.50      10:49:47          00071280240TRLO0      XLON 
1547               129.50      10:49:47          00071280241TRLO0      XLON 
7767               129.00      11:08:26          00071280827TRLO0      XLON 
7645               127.50      11:51:26          00071281708TRLO0      XLON 
7115               126.00      12:42:42          00071283221TRLO0      XLON 
83                126.00      12:42:42          00071283222TRLO0      XLON 
6477               126.00      13:51:47          00071285613TRLO0      XLON 
203                126.00      13:51:47          00071285614TRLO0      XLON 
6895               125.50      13:57:45          00071285828TRLO0      XLON 
6642               123.50      14:41:11          00071287992TRLO0      XLON 
6581               123.00      14:42:16          00071288056TRLO0      XLON 
7639               120.50      15:21:33          00071290266TRLO0      XLON 
7898               120.00      15:26:15          00071290507TRLO0      XLON 
2368               120.50      15:46:03          00071291523TRLO0      XLON 
1319               121.00      15:46:03          00071291524TRLO0      XLON 
1538               121.00      15:46:03          00071291525TRLO0      XLON 
40                121.00      15:46:03          00071291526TRLO0      XLON 
1403               121.00      15:46:03          00071291527TRLO0      XLON 
1500               121.00      15:46:03          00071291528TRLO0      XLON 
4058               121.00      15:46:03          00071291529TRLO0      XLON 
9584               120.50      15:46:08          00071291540TRLO0      XLON 
1700               122.50      16:13:44          00071292851TRLO0      XLON 
3400               122.50      16:13:44          00071292852TRLO0      XLON 
1577               122.50      16:13:50          00071292860TRLO0      XLON 
491                122.00      16:13:52          00071292861TRLO0      XLON 
6557               122.00      16:13:52          00071292862TRLO0      XLON 
976                122.00      16:22:52          00071293722TRLO0      XLON 
1116               122.00      16:23:26          00071293754TRLO0      XLON 
7215               122.00      16:23:28          00071293755TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  345415 
EQS News ID:  1983645 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1983645&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2024 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
