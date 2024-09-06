Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - String and Key, the innovative research and development studio behind cutting-edge financial protection solutions, has been honored as one of Fortune's 100 Best Small Workplaces for 2024. This recognition highlights String and Key's unique approach to fostering a work environment that is approachable, experimental, analytical, and disciplined.

Operating as a research and development lab, String and Key has distinguished itself through its commitment to deep research, category disruption, and a work ethic that balances structure with creativity. The company's "episode" based work structure, No Meeting Wednesdays, and "experts leading experts" philosophy have created a culture where innovation thrives.

"This recognition is a testament to every member of our diverse team who embodies our values of optimism, courage, and ownership," said Alex Matjanec, CEO of String and Key. "Our culture code isn't just words on a page - it's how we live and work every day to revolutionize financial protection."

String and Key's approach to work and culture includes several distinctive features:

A diverse team speaking 12 languages, representing 7 nationalities, with family in 17 countries

A work process organized into two-week "episodes" for focused, iterative progress

A commitment to social responsibility, including donations to fight inequality

Exceptional benefits, such as 100% covered medical premiums, remote work, unlimited vacation time, and compensation for personal time spent contributing to communities. Additionally, String and Key's collaborative efforts, including work with partners like Wysh, have helped drive innovative financial protection solutions.

Internal Awards that recognize individual contributors with joy and humor.

This culture has not only created a great place to work but has also driven the company's success in creating innovative financial protection solutions.

About String and Key:

String and Key is a research and development studio dedicated to empowering every person to live life to the fullest, with the confidence of financial protection. Based in DUMBO, Brooklyn and Durham, North Carolina, with a global remote workforce, String and Key combines technological expertise with creative problem-solving to revolutionize how people manage and protect their money.

For more information, visit www.stringandkey.com.





