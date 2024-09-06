Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
06.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,820 Euro
+0,020
+0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.09.2024 19:16 Uhr
602 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Sep-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 6 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            43,942 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            405.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            394.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            399.6923p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,069,985 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,976,465.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 43,942

Volume weighted average price (pence): 399.6923

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
141                397.00      08:59:48          00071276811TRLO0      XLON 
148                398.50      09:10:00          00071277061TRLO0      XLON 
750                398.50      09:11:23          00071277073TRLO0      XLON 
400                398.50      09:11:23          00071277074TRLO0      XLON 
1177               398.50      09:11:23          00071277075TRLO0      XLON 
450                398.00      09:18:19          00071277217TRLO0      XLON 
788                398.00      09:18:19          00071277218TRLO0      XLON 
335                397.50      09:22:05          00071277323TRLO0      XLON 
775                397.50      09:22:05          00071277324TRLO0      XLON 
655                394.50      09:35:45          00071277855TRLO0      XLON 
6                 394.50      09:38:26          00071277941TRLO0      XLON 
622                394.50      09:38:26          00071277942TRLO0      XLON 
1278               394.50      09:39:11          00071277977TRLO0      XLON 
1093               394.50      09:39:11          00071277978TRLO0      XLON 
1125               396.50      10:05:10          00071278560TRLO0      XLON 
100                397.00      10:16:48          00071278759TRLO0      XLON 
33                397.00      10:16:48          00071278760TRLO0      XLON 
187                397.00      10:16:48          00071278761TRLO0      XLON 
947                397.00      10:16:48          00071278762TRLO0      XLON 
156                399.00      10:20:04          00071278911TRLO0      XLON 
98                399.00      10:20:04          00071278912TRLO0      XLON 
227                399.00      10:21:27          00071279011TRLO0      XLON 
165                399.00      10:21:46          00071279035TRLO0      XLON 
800                399.00      10:21:48          00071279036TRLO0      XLON 
61                400.00      10:24:12          00071279167TRLO0      XLON 
1122               400.00      10:24:13          00071279168TRLO0      XLON 
27                400.50      10:30:00          00071279417TRLO0      XLON 
1262               400.50      10:30:00          00071279418TRLO0      XLON 
1271               400.00      10:32:41          00071279652TRLO0      XLON 
1218               400.00      10:43:42          00071279987TRLO0      XLON 
204                401.50      11:04:01          00071280765TRLO0      XLON 
800                400.50      11:15:01          00071280929TRLO0      XLON 
538                400.50      11:15:01          00071280930TRLO0      XLON 
1150               400.50      11:15:06          00071280934TRLO0      XLON 
876                400.00      11:42:39          00071281431TRLO0      XLON 
78                400.00      11:42:39          00071281432TRLO0      XLON 
144                400.00      11:42:39          00071281433TRLO0      XLON 
732                399.50      11:43:15          00071281522TRLO0      XLON 
500                399.50      11:43:15          00071281523TRLO0      XLON 
332                399.50      11:43:15          00071281524TRLO0      XLON 
380                399.50      11:43:15          00071281525TRLO0      XLON 
33                401.00      11:51:25          00071281704TRLO0      XLON 
350                401.00      11:51:25          00071281705TRLO0      XLON 
657                401.00      11:51:25          00071281706TRLO0      XLON 
29                401.00      11:51:25          00071281707TRLO0      XLON 
101                400.00      11:51:33          00071281715TRLO0      XLON 
56                400.00      11:51:36          00071281742TRLO0      XLON 
849                400.00      11:51:36          00071281743TRLO0      XLON 
418                400.00      11:53:43          00071281804TRLO0      XLON 
48                400.00      11:53:54          00071281811TRLO0      XLON 
214                400.00      11:53:54          00071281812TRLO0      XLON 
271                400.00      11:55:34          00071281885TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      12:00:24          00071282058TRLO0      XLON 
262                400.00      12:00:24          00071282059TRLO0      XLON 
466                400.00      12:03:39          00071282109TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      12:03:39          00071282110TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      12:03:39          00071282111TRLO0      XLON 
251                400.00      12:07:29          00071282158TRLO0      XLON 
686                399.50      12:18:46          00071282623TRLO0      XLON 
378                399.50      12:18:46          00071282624TRLO0      XLON 
500                399.50      12:18:46          00071282625TRLO0      XLON 
100                399.50      12:18:46          00071282626TRLO0      XLON 
668                400.00      12:25:36          00071282763TRLO0      XLON 
350                400.00      12:25:36          00071282764TRLO0      XLON 
151                400.00      12:25:36          00071282765TRLO0      XLON 
1116               399.50      12:28:37          00071282820TRLO0      XLON 
700                400.50      13:05:35          00071283708TRLO0      XLON 
42                400.50      13:05:35          00071283709TRLO0      XLON 
29                400.50      13:05:35          00071283710TRLO0      XLON 
3                 400.50      13:05:35          00071283711TRLO0      XLON 
441                400.00      13:16:27          00071283988TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      13:16:27          00071283989TRLO0      XLON 
167                400.00      13:16:27          00071283990TRLO0      XLON 
333                400.00      13:16:27          00071283991TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      13:16:27          00071283993TRLO0      XLON 
414                400.00      13:16:27          00071283994TRLO0      XLON 
114                400.00      13:16:28          00071283995TRLO0      XLON 
260                400.00      13:16:28          00071283996TRLO0      XLON 
144                400.00      13:16:28          00071283997TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      13:16:28          00071284001TRLO0      XLON 
116                400.00      13:16:28          00071284002TRLO0      XLON 
190                400.00      13:16:28          00071284047TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      13:16:28          00071284048TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      13:16:28          00071284053TRLO0      XLON 
86                400.00      13:16:28          00071284054TRLO0      XLON 
44                400.00      13:16:42          00071284081TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      13:16:42          00071284082TRLO0      XLON 
500                400.00      13:16:42          00071284083TRLO0      XLON 
98                400.00      13:16:42          00071284086TRLO0      XLON 
125                405.50      13:29:21          00071284492TRLO0      XLON 
1039               405.50      13:29:21          00071284493TRLO0      XLON 
1107               405.50      13:29:21          00071284494TRLO0      XLON 
1271               405.00      13:29:27          00071284500TRLO0      XLON 
99                404.50      13:30:01          00071284534TRLO0      XLON 
250                404.50      13:30:01          00071284535TRLO0      XLON 
250                404.50      13:30:01          00071284536TRLO0      XLON 
500                404.50      13:30:01          00071284537TRLO0      XLON 
15                404.50      13:30:01          00071284538TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  345417 
EQS News ID:  1983651 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1983651&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.