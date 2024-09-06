DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Sep-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- \Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 6 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 43,942 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 405.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 394.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 399.6923p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,069,985 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,976,465.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 43,942

Volume weighted average price (pence): 399.6923

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 141 397.00 08:59:48 00071276811TRLO0 XLON 148 398.50 09:10:00 00071277061TRLO0 XLON 750 398.50 09:11:23 00071277073TRLO0 XLON 400 398.50 09:11:23 00071277074TRLO0 XLON 1177 398.50 09:11:23 00071277075TRLO0 XLON 450 398.00 09:18:19 00071277217TRLO0 XLON 788 398.00 09:18:19 00071277218TRLO0 XLON 335 397.50 09:22:05 00071277323TRLO0 XLON 775 397.50 09:22:05 00071277324TRLO0 XLON 655 394.50 09:35:45 00071277855TRLO0 XLON 6 394.50 09:38:26 00071277941TRLO0 XLON 622 394.50 09:38:26 00071277942TRLO0 XLON 1278 394.50 09:39:11 00071277977TRLO0 XLON 1093 394.50 09:39:11 00071277978TRLO0 XLON 1125 396.50 10:05:10 00071278560TRLO0 XLON 100 397.00 10:16:48 00071278759TRLO0 XLON 33 397.00 10:16:48 00071278760TRLO0 XLON 187 397.00 10:16:48 00071278761TRLO0 XLON 947 397.00 10:16:48 00071278762TRLO0 XLON 156 399.00 10:20:04 00071278911TRLO0 XLON 98 399.00 10:20:04 00071278912TRLO0 XLON 227 399.00 10:21:27 00071279011TRLO0 XLON 165 399.00 10:21:46 00071279035TRLO0 XLON 800 399.00 10:21:48 00071279036TRLO0 XLON 61 400.00 10:24:12 00071279167TRLO0 XLON 1122 400.00 10:24:13 00071279168TRLO0 XLON 27 400.50 10:30:00 00071279417TRLO0 XLON 1262 400.50 10:30:00 00071279418TRLO0 XLON 1271 400.00 10:32:41 00071279652TRLO0 XLON 1218 400.00 10:43:42 00071279987TRLO0 XLON 204 401.50 11:04:01 00071280765TRLO0 XLON 800 400.50 11:15:01 00071280929TRLO0 XLON 538 400.50 11:15:01 00071280930TRLO0 XLON 1150 400.50 11:15:06 00071280934TRLO0 XLON 876 400.00 11:42:39 00071281431TRLO0 XLON 78 400.00 11:42:39 00071281432TRLO0 XLON 144 400.00 11:42:39 00071281433TRLO0 XLON 732 399.50 11:43:15 00071281522TRLO0 XLON 500 399.50 11:43:15 00071281523TRLO0 XLON 332 399.50 11:43:15 00071281524TRLO0 XLON 380 399.50 11:43:15 00071281525TRLO0 XLON 33 401.00 11:51:25 00071281704TRLO0 XLON 350 401.00 11:51:25 00071281705TRLO0 XLON 657 401.00 11:51:25 00071281706TRLO0 XLON 29 401.00 11:51:25 00071281707TRLO0 XLON 101 400.00 11:51:33 00071281715TRLO0 XLON 56 400.00 11:51:36 00071281742TRLO0 XLON 849 400.00 11:51:36 00071281743TRLO0 XLON 418 400.00 11:53:43 00071281804TRLO0 XLON 48 400.00 11:53:54 00071281811TRLO0 XLON 214 400.00 11:53:54 00071281812TRLO0 XLON 271 400.00 11:55:34 00071281885TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 12:00:24 00071282058TRLO0 XLON 262 400.00 12:00:24 00071282059TRLO0 XLON 466 400.00 12:03:39 00071282109TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 12:03:39 00071282110TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 12:03:39 00071282111TRLO0 XLON 251 400.00 12:07:29 00071282158TRLO0 XLON 686 399.50 12:18:46 00071282623TRLO0 XLON 378 399.50 12:18:46 00071282624TRLO0 XLON 500 399.50 12:18:46 00071282625TRLO0 XLON 100 399.50 12:18:46 00071282626TRLO0 XLON 668 400.00 12:25:36 00071282763TRLO0 XLON 350 400.00 12:25:36 00071282764TRLO0 XLON 151 400.00 12:25:36 00071282765TRLO0 XLON 1116 399.50 12:28:37 00071282820TRLO0 XLON 700 400.50 13:05:35 00071283708TRLO0 XLON 42 400.50 13:05:35 00071283709TRLO0 XLON 29 400.50 13:05:35 00071283710TRLO0 XLON 3 400.50 13:05:35 00071283711TRLO0 XLON 441 400.00 13:16:27 00071283988TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 13:16:27 00071283989TRLO0 XLON 167 400.00 13:16:27 00071283990TRLO0 XLON 333 400.00 13:16:27 00071283991TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 13:16:27 00071283993TRLO0 XLON 414 400.00 13:16:27 00071283994TRLO0 XLON 114 400.00 13:16:28 00071283995TRLO0 XLON 260 400.00 13:16:28 00071283996TRLO0 XLON 144 400.00 13:16:28 00071283997TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 13:16:28 00071284001TRLO0 XLON 116 400.00 13:16:28 00071284002TRLO0 XLON 190 400.00 13:16:28 00071284047TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 13:16:28 00071284048TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 13:16:28 00071284053TRLO0 XLON 86 400.00 13:16:28 00071284054TRLO0 XLON 44 400.00 13:16:42 00071284081TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 13:16:42 00071284082TRLO0 XLON 500 400.00 13:16:42 00071284083TRLO0 XLON 98 400.00 13:16:42 00071284086TRLO0 XLON 125 405.50 13:29:21 00071284492TRLO0 XLON 1039 405.50 13:29:21 00071284493TRLO0 XLON 1107 405.50 13:29:21 00071284494TRLO0 XLON 1271 405.00 13:29:27 00071284500TRLO0 XLON 99 404.50 13:30:01 00071284534TRLO0 XLON 250 404.50 13:30:01 00071284535TRLO0 XLON 250 404.50 13:30:01 00071284536TRLO0 XLON 500 404.50 13:30:01 00071284537TRLO0 XLON 15 404.50 13:30:01 00071284538TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

