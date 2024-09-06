Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 19:38 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CONQUERing Launches Exclusive Collection to Spark Mental Health Conversations

A portion of proceeds from these powerful pieces will support suicide prevention initiatives during Suicide Prevention Month

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, CONQUERing today launched two specially designed rings, each created to symbolize resilience, connection, and the ongoing need to raise awareness for mental health. A portion of proceeds from the sale of these rings this month will be donated to 1N5, a Greater Cincinnati non-profit committed to suicide prevention and the promotion of mental wellness.

CONQUERing anxiety rings for suicide prevention month

CONQUERing anxiety rings for suicide prevention month
Semicolon and the world is better with you in it interchangeable fidget rings

"Our mission at CONQUERing is about more than creating jewelry. It's about empowering people and helping them feel seen and supported," says Tammy Nelson, Founder & CEO of CONQUERing. "These rings are our way of acknowledging the challenges people face with mental health, while offering them a subtle but meaningful symbol of strength and hope."

The two new rings. -The Semicolon CrossBar Ring and "The World is Better with You in It" Ring - were designed with suicide prevention and mental health awareness in mind. For CONQUERing, this collection represents more than just accessories. It's about creating a conversation around mental health and offering a gentle reminder to anyone struggling that they are not alone.

Jake Nelson, Co-creator and Director of Product Development, reflects on the importance of these designs. "When we set out to create these rings, we wanted them to be subtle, supportive, and meaningful. The semicolon ring is a powerful reminder that your story isn't finished, while the 'better with you in it' ring is a deeply personal message that speaks to everyone's value. We hope these rings serve as daily reminders of hope and connection, especially for those who need it most."

"We understand how powerful small gestures can be," adds Tammy. "These rings are more than just jewelry; they are symbols of hope and connection, reminding us that we're not alone in our journey and can inspire someone to keep moving forward, even when times are tough."

Important Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or behaviors, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7 nationwide.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a global jewelry brand empowering individuals with innovative, interchangeable fidget jewelry. Our patented ring design combines fashion with function and has been proven to reduce anxiety in an independent UNC Chapel Hill study.

Featured at Milan Jewelry Week and in publications like Fashion Magazine, BuzzFeed, and Parade Magazine, CONQUERing has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's lists of America's fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. With the support of more than 100,000 customers in 65 countries, we donate a portion of profits to empowerment-focused charities.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, CONQUERing is a certified WBENC women-owned business. Connect with us on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube. Discover our products at myconquering.com and at select retailers.

Contact Information

Alisha Molloy
Business Director
info@myconquering.com
513-216-5222

Hallie Montague
Marketing Director
hallie@myconquering.com

SOURCE: CONQUERing

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
