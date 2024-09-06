Wondershare Technology: Wondershare FamiSafe 8.0 Launches Advanced AI Features to Enhance Child Safety Online

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare FamiSafe, the leading parental control software, has launched its latest version, FamiSafe V8.0, making it easier and more efficient to ensure children's online safety. According to the 2024 FamiSafe Annual Report, children's average daily screen time has reached 4.1 hours worldwide, underscoring the importance of monitoring online activities. FamiSafe V8.0 offers a robust suite of features, including instant screenshots, environmental sound monitoring, call and message safety, and AI-powered detection of suspicious texts and images-designed to help parents protect their children and simplify their lives.

Child device monitoring has long struggled with balancing privacy concerns and the need for oversight. In a digital world with risks of cyberbullying and inappropriate content, monitoring based on trust and open communication is essential. FamiSafe V8.0 addresses parents' needs by focusing on three key issues: preventing device addiction, filtering harmful online content, and ensuring offline safety.

"From a curious three-year-old to an independent-thinking teenager, children face countless challenges as they grow. Helping them navigate these stages and offering effective support to both children and parents has always been FamiSafe's mission. With FamiSafe V8.0, we aim to provide parents with a practical educational tool that promotes safer and healthier use of electronic devices," said Peak, the product manager of FamiSafe. "Children's safety and well-being are at the heart of everything we do, and as part of our commitment, we are proud to announce that with the release of V8.0, we will also be making a donation to UNICEF."

New features of Famisafe V8.0:

- Screen Viewer: Schedule screenshots and detect sensitive content to help parents monitor their children's online exposure and provide timely guidance.

- One-Way Audio: Listen to the ambient sounds around your child to ensure they are in a safe environment, offering peace of mind for parents.

- SOS Alerts: Instantly notify parents and share the child's location during emergencies, ensuring their safety while traveling offline.

- Call & Messages Monitoring: Receive real-time alerts for inappropriate calls and messages, safeguarding your child's communication.

- Upgraded App Rules: Manage screen time, lock apps, and supervise usage efficiently to prevent phone addiction.

FamiSafe V8.0 is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android (version 4.4 and above) and iOS (version 11 and above) mobile devices, as well as web, Windows, and Mac computers (Windows 7 and above, macOS 10.10 and above). It also supports Kindle Fire and Chromebook. The subscription is priced at $9.99 per month, with a three-day free trial available for the first device upon activation.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

