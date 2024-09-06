Holland, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - The food and beverage industry is more competitive than ever, with more establishments lining almost every street corner in most cities. Thus, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops must showcase their brands to more potential customers to stand out.

Beyond traditional and modern ads, Disposable Design has been one of the leading providers of affordable Custom Disposable Products to level the playing field by offering promotional options for pennies on the dollar.

Previously, North American businesses that ordered custom clear cups experienced an 8 to 12-week lead time. But Disposable Design's new U.S. cup printing factory in Holland, MI, has cut these times in half. This strategic move aims to support the growing demand for locally produced, high-quality custom drinkware, reduce lead times, and enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities.

"We're very excited about the new factory. This investment in our local Michigan community will not only allow us to better serve our customers, but it will also help us invest in the community and support more local families with good factory jobs." Ramsey Gilbertsen, Founder, Disposable Design.

While Disposable Design serves restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, their client base can include boba tea shops, universities, bars, food trucks, event planners, catering companies, and more. The plastic cups can be paired with custom sealing film or a matching flat, domed, or sip lid for beer, soda, cold brew coffee, bubble tea, cocktails, and other beverages.

The line of custom plastic cups is crafted with clear PET or PP plastic for unmatched durability and eco-friendliness. PET and PP plastic stand out as sustainable options, widely recognized for their recyclability. They also showcase a business's logo, branding, or bespoke design.

Disposable Design sets itself apart with competitive pricing and exceptional service, prioritizing affordability and accommodating businesses of all sizes. Their custom plastic cups with logos represent a savvy and economical approach to promoting a business, extending a brand's visibility beyond an establishment's physical confines.

Ramsey Gilbertsen is a former food and beverage veteran who knows custom packaging and the service industry. Thus, he understands the struggles and works to make business owners' lives easier by providing quality promo cups using a seamless order process.

The opening of the new production facility offers a much-needed boost for businesses that desire to stand out, underscoring Disposable Design's commitment to delivering value.

About Disposable Design:

Disposable Design was established in 2019 to provide the food and beverage service industry with affordable branded cups, paper bags, bowls, sleeves, napkins, sandwich bags, and more. The family-owned business takes great pride in supporting other small and growing companies thanks to a rigorous quality control system that ensures brands are represented.

