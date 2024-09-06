Air wellness pioneer Blueair takes another step forward in its mission of clean air for the next generation by announcing a groundbreaking partnership with Lanaco, a New Zealand-based wool filter company. Together, they have embarked on the industry's first initiative to develop a range of high-performance electrostatic wool and plant fiber-based filters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240906216484/en/

Blueair Blue Pure Max air purifier: Fast, quiet, and simply smart. (Photo: Business Wire)

This initiative focused on air wellness -a crucial issue as indoor air can be up to 5X more polluted than outdoor air-aligns with Blueair's history of innovation, and vision of bringing the purity of the pristine Swedish archipelago air into homes.

"Partnering with Lanaco to produce the industry's first natural wool and plant-based fiber filter, derived from nature, is not just a milestone for Blueair, but a transformative moment for the air purifier industry," said Andy Lu, CEO of Blueair. With Lanaco's innovative New Zealand wool filter technology we're ushering in a new direction of performance. Lanaco's filter has been ten years in the making, starting with a bespoke wool breeding program Astino® through to today's sophisticated result, which has been refined and tested in challenging environments including space exploration."

Blueair has led the industry with product innovations, technology and using materials that are made to last. The company is known for its proprietary HEPASilent dual filtration technology which captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns1 in size and delivers more clean air faster2, while using less noise3 than HEPA filtration alone all while using lower energy4. And just last month, the company launched its Classic Pro unit, made with durable steel and HINS PureTM lighting technology that neutralizes germs via a violet light inside the unit.

"Blueair's dedication to innovation, quality and naturally derived materials resonates with our core values at Lanaco," said Nick Davenport, CEO of Lanaco. "Our company is dedicated to developing innovative wool-based filter media. Wool is a renewable resource that's helping change the filtration industry for the better. Our partnership with Blueair is built on our commitment to improving air quality and to make a positive impact."

Lanaco's "EcoStatic®" electrostatic filter technology uses positive and negative fiber surface charges to attract and retain particulate matter effectively. EcoStatic®'s porous structure allows air to easily flow through a purifier. Unlike oil-based plastics or synthetics which the air purifier industry has been built on, the revolutionary EcoStatic® filter media is based entirely on materials that are derived from nature. Additionally, wool is naturally fire resistant, and hydrophobic- so water won't build up and clog the filter media.

This collaboration marks another significant step in Blueair's ongoing growth strategy focused on educating consumers about air wellness through innovative products and offerings. Just last month, Blueair launched a new brand campaign, "Air Designed for a Better Life." The campaign sheds light on the importance of clean indoor air and how it impacts your sleep, mood, and physical health. The campaign is the culmination of a successful first half of 2024 for the brand seeing positive growth YOY; and continued reimagination of materials to make more environmentally friendly products.

The first Lanaco wool filters will be available for select units to purchase before the end of the year in the U.S. and European markets.

About Blueair

Blueair is a world-leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy efficient products and services sold in more than 60 countries. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands.

About Lanaco

Lanaco is a New Zealand-based wool technology company specializing in the development and production of high-quality EcoStatic wool-based filter media. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Lanaco's products are designed to provide superior air filtration solutions.

1 Based on removal testing of PM 2.5 (0.1 2.5 microns) and germs (H1N1, E.coli) up to 90min in a 30m3 room. Performance may vary. Not all Blueair air purifiers have been tested against SARS-CoV-2 and Blueair does not claim to kill/prevent transmission of COVID-19.

2 Comparing CADR performance of Blueair models with mechanical and electrostatic filtration vs same models with only H13 HEPA mechanical filtration.

3 When similar CADR was measured, Blueair models with mechanical and electrostatic filtration achieved less noise with less energy than same models with only H13 HEPA mechanical filtration. Noise refers to the dB(A) difference in acoustic power.

4 Energy consumption on high fan speed. Compared to over 900 lumens incandescent light bulb.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240906216484/en/

Contacts:

Tara Chiarell

blueair@allisonworldwide.com

