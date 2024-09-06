Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held today (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, were approved with overwhelming support.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Company.

The results of such vote were as follows:

Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld % Paolo Lostritto 47,835,473 25,000 99.95 Dan Denbow 47,835,473 25,000 99.95 Stephen Timms 47,835,473 25,000 99.95 Lisa Davis 47,833,473 27,000 99.94 John Hayes 47,835,473 25,000 99.95 Matthew Goodman 47,835,473 25,000 99.95

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved (i) fixing the board of directors (the "Board") at six; (ii) reappointing McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the board to fix their compensation; and (iii) reapproval of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan as set out in the Management Information Circular.

The results of such votes were as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against % Fixing the board of directors at six (6). 47,840,473 20,000 99.96 Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld % Reappointment of McGovern Hurley LLP,

Chartered Professional Accountants as the

Company's auditor. 47,860,473 - 100 Resolution Votes For Votes Against % Reapproval of Incentive Stock Option Plan 47,635,472 225,001 99.53

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Signature Resources Ltd.'s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public," noted J. Dan Denbow, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Signature Resources Ltd. will be a cash consideration of up to $9,000 CAD, starting September 1st, 2024, for a period of seven months ending on April 30th, 2025, and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Signature Resources Ltd. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For the past 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations and web development representing small, medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. On a daily basis our team of professionals enhance our client's visibility within the retail market space as corporate communicators. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America, and a state-of-the-art media studio, we host a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 1,300 staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 24,761 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46-metres, 84-metres and 122-metres. There has been over 28,000 metres of historical drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. In November 2023, the Ontario government energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine (https://www.wataypower.ca/).

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions and risks associated with infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222410

SOURCE: Signature Resources Ltd.