New Britain, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - As communities seek effective, long-term measures to protect their streets and public spaces, the need for state-of-the-art technology that delivers unparalleled surveillance is increasing. In a leap forward for public safety, Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain has introduced advanced surveillance systems installation.

From local restaurants and businesses to police departments, and airplane hangers, the team collaborates with clients to find a solution that provides the highest return on investment. With modern features and comprehensive coverage, they aim to become a cornerstone in enhancing security infrastructure.

Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain designed the New Britain City Hall's new video surveillance system, hooked up and programmed their access control, and ensured their alarms and software panels were in top condition.

Another notable project was at Burrit School Apartments, where the team fitted the property with top-grade antennas and cabling. They then installed and programmed over 75 vandal-proof dome cameras and connected them with new NVRs for smart surveillance storage and easy retrieval.

In both projects the team installed commercial security cameras featuring AI for easy footage retrieval, face/license plate recognition to provide convictable evidence, and proactive notifications to stop crime before it happens. Business security cameras include IP cameras with a network video recorder, analog cameras with a digital video recorder, and wireless cameras.

Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain works with all camera brands. They have experience with everything from thermal cameras to extended night vision, a 61MP camera with a zoom lens, and PTZ cameras that lock onto a person and can be moved around a property without touching a control. Their recommended video management system is more advanced than an NVR or DVR, with software that enables gun/facemask/unusual motion detection and integrates with a guard's radio.

The company offers advanced access control systems and customizations for commercial buildings and sites of all sizes and complexity. The systems they install are barriers, powerful security tools, and time-saving tools that intelligently collect data and unlock doors for authorized users.

Businesses that use access control enjoy accurate ID verification, enhanced data encryption, user-friendly interface, remote management capabilities, mobile ID, automated logging, scalability, technical support, and more.

Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain secured the 151st spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious list, distinguishing itself among the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast for burglar alarm installation and commercial security and surveillance. This accolade is significant considering the company's capacity to cater to various sectors, each presenting specialized security requirements.

About Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain

Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain offers commercial security and surveillance systems such as security cameras, access control, voice and data wiring, and burglar and fire alarms. The team approaches each project with the same attention as they would their premises and tailors solutions to meet clients' specific needs and secure communities.

