Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company Responds to California's Proposed Emergency Hemp Ban

DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / In light of recent developments from the Governor's office regarding an emergency ban on hemp products in California, Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company (CCGHC) wishes to express its disagreement with the proposed measures.





Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company

Jonathan Black, CEO of CCGHC, stated, "We understand the challenges the governor's office is addressing, but we believe that an outright ban is unnecessary and unsupported by the facts. Our products are explicitly designed for adult use and are not targeted at children. We are committed to collaborating with the Governor to ensure the safety of all consumers, particularly minors."

Safety and compliance are at the forefront of CCGHC's operations. The company's hemp-based products are crafted with utmost care and undergo stringent testing to ensure safety and quality. These products are not only tested but also come with accessible third-party lab results, ensuring transparency and trust. They are age-gated and marketed similarly to alcohol and tobacco, ensuring they are sold responsibly to adults.

CCGHC firmly believes that low-dose hemp-derived THC products should be regulated similarly to alcohol and tobacco, which are comparable models that have proven both effective and practical.

Brandon Harshbarger, President of CCGHC, commented, "Our products are developed with rigorous safety standards and thorough testing to ensure they pose no public risk. We value transparency and consumer protection and are always eager to collaborate with state regulators to foster an environment where safety and innovation coexist seamlessly."

The proposed ban overlooks the preferences and rights of adult consumers, who are capable of making informed choices about hemp products. CCGHC continues to advocate for regulations that support consumer choice without compromising safety.

CCGHC and its industry peers advocate for reasonable, evidence-based regulations that reflect the true nature and potential of hemp products. The company supports a regulatory framework that mirrors that of alcohol and tobacco, considering both are intended for adult use and are capable of being responsibly integrated into consumer lifestyles.

Ted Whitney, Chief Beverage Officer of CCGHC, added, "While we align with the Governor's office on the importance of public safety, we firmly believe that an outright ban misses the mark. Collaborative regulation, involving both the industry and state authorities, would more effectively protect public safety and uphold consumer choice. It's disheartening that the proposed amendments and their potential to generate $210 million in tax revenue were overlooked. This oversight not only deprives Californians of a legitimate and safe market but also inadvertently benefits illicit operations."

CCGHC remains dedicated to fostering a safe, responsible, and thriving market for hemp products in California and across the nation. The company invites an open dialogue with state regulators to establish fair policies that protect consumers while supporting industry growth.

Contact Information

Brooke Mangum

Chief Marketing Officer

brooke@cheechandchong.com

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company

View the original press release on newswire.com.