Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q3ET | ISIN: CA67010X1042 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CV
Frankfurt
06.09.24
08:12 Uhr
0,021 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC0,0210,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.