Berlin and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2024) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading US brand of rugged mobile solutions, today announced the introduction of the XP400 and XP100 phones for the EMEA market at the IFA Show in Berlin. Purpose-built for the diverse and demanding needs of the mobile workforce and consumers alike, these devices offer comprehensive protection against dust, water, and other elements-ideal for anyone from workers in demanding environments to those with active lifestyles.

Sonim XP 100

Sonim XP 400

"The introduction of these new carrier-grade devices for the EMEA market reinforces our expansion strategy and leadership by exceeding the expectations of users who demand more from their technology," said Simon Rayne, GM and SVP of Sonim EMEA and APAC. "We invite carriers, distributors, and consumers to experience the unmatched value and reliability that the XP400 and XP100 bring, as we set a new benchmark for the industry."

Unparalleled Durability: waterproof, dust-proof, and more

Both phones feature IP ratings, MIL-Spec 810H, and Sonim's proprietary Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), ensuring superior dependability. Sonim RPS, built from extensive customer feedback, offers protection against punctures, oil, chemicals, and more, enabling them to excel in challenging environments.

The Sonim XP400: The versatile 5G rugged smartphone that delivers resilience without sacrificing performance

The Sonim XP400 is powered by the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, delivering impressively smooth performance for effortless, extended use and backed by speedy 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity. This feature-rich 5G smartphone is suitable for those in need of one phone for both work and personal use. It integrates Android® technology and 5G connectivity powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 (SM4450) Mobile Platform. It features a 6.5" display, a dual-rear camera system, and MicroSD external storage. Additionally, a programmable button, or hot key, enhances user efficiency by allowing users to quickly toggle settings like the flashlight or launch any application with a single touch.

The Sonim XP100: The ultimate 4G rugged feature phone for no-frills reliable communication

The Sonim XP100 is IP68 and IPX9K rated and can withstand drops of up to 2 meters on concrete. It's ideal for users seeking a sturdy, dependable phone with essential features. Designed for practicality, it includes an 1800mAh battery for extended use, 4G LTE connectivity, dual SIM slots, and a user-friendly interface for seamless communication.

"The introduction of the XP400 and XP100 models signals Sonim's commitment to the rugged mobile solutions sector," said Ben Wood, Chief Analyst at CCS Insight. "There is a compelling niche for devices offering durability combined with competitive pricing in the European market."

Sonim's Commitment to Quality and Service

Both products exemplify Sonim's dedication to quality, supported by a 3-year warranty and local customer service in Europe.

Visit Sonim at IFA Berlin, visit Stand H4.2-311 in partnership with Brodos Distributors. To schedule a meeting, contact anette.gaven@sonimtech.com.

For more information on the Sonim XP400 and XP100 and to find a distributor near you, visit www.sonim.com

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and durable communication tools, including phones, wireless internet data devices, software and a robust ecosystem of accessories and partners that comprise solutions designed to provide extra protection and functionality for users that demand more in their work and everyday lives. Based in California, USA and operating globally, Sonim's carrier-grade solutions are sold through leading carriers and distributors worldwide. Discover more at www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of announced products on Sonim's business and Sonim's discussion of its expansion strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

