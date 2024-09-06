Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFL6 | ISIN: US87164F1057 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T3
Stuttgart
06.09.24
21:33 Uhr
17,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,90017,50013:04
16,80017,70006.09.
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 22:05 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that on September 1, 2024 the Company granted an inducement award to purchase up to 60,000 shares of common stock to one new employee under the Company's 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr), a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment for both revumenib and Niktimvo. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel 781.684.9827

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.