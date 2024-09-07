Anzeige
07.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
SF Bay Area's Bonjour Bakehouse Celebrates Five Years of Cookies and Community

Over the past five years, the dynamic French duo behind Bonjour has had a strong focus on community - from supporting local farmers by featuring their ingredients to their popular 'Cookies for a Cause' series where a percentage of cookies sold go to support local nonprofits. From the beginning, they've focused on sustainability by adopting 100% compostable packaging. On September 10th, Bonjour Bakehouse will be offering a complimentary cookie with each in store purchase to kick off the five year anniversary celebration.

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2024 / On Tuesday, September 10th, San Mateo's Bonjour Bakehouse will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a free cookie with every in-store purchase to say thank you to the community.

Bonjour Bakehouse Owners Smiling

Bonjour Bakehouse Owners Smiling
Co-owners of Bonjour Bakehouse, Francois Bernaudin and Ingrid Sarlandie, stand in front of their shop.

François Bernaudin opened Bonjour on September 10th, 2019. Originally from Bordeaux, his career as a pastry chef took him worldwide, including roles in Tokyo as Executive Pastry Chef for Austral and in Canada, where he taught pastry and owned Et Voila!. In San Francisco, he served as Executive Pastry Chef for Doughbies and La Boulange. In 2022, Ingrid Sarlandie, a former mechanical engineer and venture capitalist, joined as co-owner after leaving Silicon Valley. Born in Paris, Ingrid found comfort in baking, a passion passed down from her grandmother and mother.

"To be able to share the love and craft of French pastries with this incredible community has been a dream come true," says Bernaudin. "From day one, the support from our customers, local farmers, and the team has been overwhelming. This anniversary is our way of saying thank you-we're honored to be part of something so special here in San Mateo."

Over the past five years, the dynamic French duo has had a strong focus on community - from supporting local farmers by featuring their ingredients to their popular 'Cookies for a Cause' series where a percentage of cookies sold go to support local nonprofits. From the beginning, they've focused on sustainability by adopting 100% compostable packaging.

In addition, they were recent finalists in the Best Croissant Competition in San Francisco. As they continue to grow, you can now order their cookies nationwide online and throughout the Bay Area via DoorDash, Grubhub and more.

On September 10th, Bonjour Bakehouse will be offering a complimentary cookie with each in-store purchase to kick off the five year anniversary celebration. From now until year's end, they'll keep the celebration going with more giveaways and special events. To learn more about Bonjour, please go to www.bonjourbakehouse.com

Contact Information

Ingrid Sarlandie
Co-owner
ingrid@bonjourbakehouse.com

Angela Gargano
Director of Marketing
angela@angelagarganoventures.com

SOURCE: Bonjour Bakehouse

