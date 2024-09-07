IFA 2024: JMGO Launches N1S Ultimate 4K and N1S Pro 4K with MALC 2.0 Triple Laser Optics, Pushing Boundaries in Laser Projection

Acing the Show with Unmatched Brightness, Contrast, and Color-All Delivered at Once

BERLIN, Sept. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JMGO, a pioneer in optical technology, today launched the N1S Ultimate 4K and N1S Pro 4K projectors at IFA 2024. Both feature MALC 2.0 Triple Laser Optics to deliver superior brightness, contrast, and color performance simultaneously, setting new standards for laser projection.



"The trade-off between brightness, contrast, and color has long been a challenge for laser projectors," said Forrest Li, CEO of JMGO, during the September 7 press conference. "As an industry leader with robust in-house R&D capabilities, we are committed to offering consumers an uncompromised viewing experience through relentless technological innovation."

The N1S Ultimate 4K delivers 3,500 ANSI lumens, a 1600:1 contrast ratio, and 110% BT.2020 color coverage with ?E < 1, ensuring vibrant colors, deep contrast, and exceptional brightness. The N1S Pro 4K offers 2,400 ANSI lumens, maintaining the same level of contrast and color. Both models include Google TV with certified streaming services like Netflix.

Another highlight is the iconic integrated gimbal, first introduced in 2022 and now widely adopted across the industry. This design allows the projector to pan 360° and tilt 135°, making it easy to adjust the projection angle and transform any space into a theater.

At IFA, JMGO's 120S Color Challenge drew significant attention, with participants given 120 seconds to spot the one color that slightly differed from the other eight in a 3x3 grid. Thanks to the N1S Ultimate 4K's superior brightness and color, the game was easy to play even under significant ambient light. Another attraction was the Space of Imagination, where visitors gazed through a projected window into other worlds, all created by JMGO projectors.

The new N1S projectors are now available on Amazon in the US and Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain). The N1S Ultimate 4K is priced at $2,799 in the US or €2,999 in Europe, and the N1S Pro 4K is $1,999 or €2,299.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has been committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences with portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high-quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal, content, platform, and software for a global market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/946af1ff-f398-4aaa-bdc8-8370ebd9e34b