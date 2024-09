Solana Prognose: Diesen Vergleich gewinnt Ethereum!

Comparing $ETH (right) vs. $SOL (left)



On Solana currently: $21 is spent to generate $1 in revenue



On Ethereum currently: $6 is spent to generate $1 in revenue



Ethereum = 3.5x more efficient in generating revenue than Solana$ETH = 3.8x more valuable than $SOL



