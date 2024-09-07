Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2024) - Zeebu, a decentralized liquidity protocol revolutionizing payments and settlement, is thrilled to announce its title sponsorship of TOKEN2049 Singapore, Asia's largest crypto and blockchain conference.





Scheduled for September 18-19, 2024, this signature event is expected to attract over 20,000 attendees and more than 7,000 companies, making it the most significant gathering of its kind this year.

After being the biggest spender at TOKEN2049 Dubai and Consensus 2024, Zeebu made an indelible mark on the year's largest blockchain events. With unparalleled sponsorships, show-stopping booths, and unforgettable flagship side parties, Zeebu's presence became the place to be, drawing in everyone who mattered. The Web3 Payments Platform dominated the scene, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. Now, Zeebu is set to make a remarkable return to TOKEN2049 Singapore, Asia's premier blockchain event, by holding the largest booth in the history of the event.

Spanning an impressive 108 sqm, along with an additional 45 sqm in the green zone area (SMR 12, Level 3), Zeebu will host intimate podcast sessions and KOL meetups, ensuring accessibility even to non-ticket holders.



As the Title Sponsor, Zeebu is set to play a central role in shaping the discourse around the real-world application and adoption of DeFi and blockchain technologies. TOKEN2049 Singapore will provide an unparalleled platform for industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to connect, share insights, and drive the future of digital finance.

Another highlight of Zeebu's participation will be a panel discussion featuring founder, Raj Brahmbhatt, alongside industry heavyweights such as Justin Sun, Founder of TRON; Mike Silagadze, CEO of Ether.Fi; and Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks.



The sponsorship at TOKEN2049 offers Zeebu the perfect opportunity to share its next phase with a global audience, underlining the transformative impact of the ZBU Protocol. The waitlist for early access is now live, and attendees at TOKEN2049 will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with Zeebu's team and explore the benefits of joining the protocol.



Zeebu's Participation at TOKEN2049



As part of its engagement at TOKEN2049, Zeebu will have dedicated booth located at P13, P14, P15, P23, P24, and P25. Designed to foster meaningful discussions and collaborations within the blockchain community, the booth will include interactive elements, meeting areas, and a podcast studio, hosting a variety of talks, discussions, and fireside chats.



Under the sponsorship, Token2049 SG's Keynote Stage will become the 'Zeebu Stage', a venue where founders and executives of leading Web3 companies and projects share their views on the industry, present their latest developments, and engage in meaning dialogues. Zeebu's founders are also set to take the stage, leading an insightful panel discussion. The announcement of esteemed panelists will follow soon.

For attendees seeking a break from the conference sessions, Zeebu Padel Court will offer a dedicated gaming area to unwind and have some fun. Attendees interested in accessing the court must sign up on ZBU protocol waiting list to participate.



Zeebu will further elevate the attendee experience with a series of engaging activities and giveaways. Visitors to the booth will gain exclusive access to the ZBU Protocol, and they can stand a chance to win giveaways for signing up to the protocol's waiting list.

"Zeebu's strong brand presence will be on full display as the Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore" said Raj Brahmbhatt, CEO and founder of Zeebu. "This prestigious event allows us to amplify our voice within the global crypto community and showcase the transformative potential of our ZBU Protocol. We are committed to leading the industry forward and demonstrating why Zeebu is at the forefront of decentralized finance." He further added "I will be launching my personal ZBU Token airdrop series, rewarding those who engage with me by clicking and sharing on social media while tagging Zeebu. Each participant will receive 25 ZBU."



Key Events Planned for TOKEN2049: Connect with Zeebu and Dive into DeFi's Next Big Leap



Main Stage Panel: The Mainstream Mission - Bringing Crypto to the Masses

Speakers:

Raj Brahmbhatt, Founder and CEO of Zeebu

Justin Sun, Founder of TRON

Mike Silagadze, Founder and CEO of Ether.Fi

Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks

Moderated by Henri Arslanian

Time: 4:40 PM - 5:20 PM (GMT+8), September 19, 2024

Location: OKX Main Stage, Singapore Marina Bay Sands



Zeebu Stage Panel

Speakers:

Keshav Pandya, COO and Co-Founder of Zeebu

Moderated by Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, CMO and Co-Founder of Zeebu

Other speakers for the panel will be announced soon.

Time: 12:10 PM - 12:40 PM, September 19, 2024

Location: Zeebu Stage, Singapore Marina Bay Sands



Zeebu is thrilled to invite partners, clients, and enthusiasts to visit our booth P13, P14, P15, P23, P24, and P25 at TOKEN2049 Singapore. Zeebu looks forward to engaging with attendees at this premier event, fostering connections and driving the future of decentralized finance and blockchain innovation together.



To learn more about Zeebu, visit: zeebu.com.

