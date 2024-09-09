Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
Von Null auf 200 Millionen Dollar: Der unaufhaltsame Aufstieg von West Red Lake Gold
09.09.2024 06:30 Uhr
TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT): TCL CSOT Presents Groundbreaking Display Solutions at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in display technology, showcased its latest innovations at IFA 2024. TCL CSOT highlighted key products that demonstrate its leadership in advanced display solutions, particularly in professional-grade monitors and innovative OLED technologies. These innovations not only emphasize TCL CSOT's advancements in products but also reflect the company's core value: Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology with our next-generation display technologies, wonderful vision, and sustainable development.

TCL CSOT exhibit booth at IFA 2024

The 21.6" 4K IJP OLED Professional Display was a standout, reinforcing TCL CSOT's leading position in the professional display market. This 4K high-resolution monitor covers over 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, providing exceptional color accuracy and depth. Its high contrast ratio and ultra-fast response time allow for precise control of every frame, making it a top choice for professionals who require accurate color differentiation and reduced visual fatigue. Alongside this, TCL CSOT showcased its 14" 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display, which combines IGZO technology with a high-resolution 2.8K display, offering smooth dynamic visuals and a lightweight, portable design ideal for mobile users.

21.6

At the event, TCL CSOT also presented the world's first 105" 5K Curved Gaming Monitor, a product that redefines the gaming experience with its remarkable display quality and immersive curved design. Developed using TCL CSOT's proprietary high-performance HVA technology, this monitor offers an ultra-high color gamut of up to 100% sRGB, delivering vibrant, true-to-life colors. The 5040 x 2160 resolution ensures every detail is rendered with pristine clarity. The monitor's brightness reaches up to 1000 nits, thanks to TCL CSOT's advanced HVA high-penetration technology. Additionally, the R3000 curvature and ultra-wide 21:9 display ratio enhance the immersive 3D surround viewing experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, the monitor eliminates lag and motion blur, making it ideal for home gaming and competitive events. Additionally, TCL CSOT introduced the 57" DUHD 6.9mm Thickness MLED Gaming Display, the world's first 6.9mm-thick 57-inch R1000 8K Mini LED curved gaming monitor. This display combines ultra-thin design, extreme curvature, and an ultra-high refresh rate, offering an unmatched gaming experience with exceptional clarity and color accuracy.

105

In the sustainability arena, TCL CSOT introduced the Ultra-Low Power Consumption Foldable Screen, which utilizes new PLP technology to reduce power consumption by 30%. This innovative display supports a wide frequency range from 1Hz to 165Hz, ensuring smooth visuals while conserving energy, aligning with TCL CSOT's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Ultra-Low Power Consumption Foldable Screen

Separately, TCL CSOT also showcased its 7.85" Under Screen Face Auth Display, featuring advanced under screen face authentication capabilities. This display incorporates Sensor Under Panel (SUP) design, allowing for a seamless full-screen experience without the need for notches or holes. The SUP area maintains a pixel density of 420 PPI, matching the active display area to ensure minimal color and brightness differences, enhancing the overall display quality and user experience.

7.85

TCL CSOT presented the 10.95" Paper+ Tablet Display, designed to offer a paper-like reading experience with advanced anti-glare and anti-reflection technology, wide viewing angles, and low blue light emission. This display is ideal for prolonged use, reducing eye strain while maintaining high readability under various lighting conditions. The product reflects TCL CSOT's broader commitment to sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency and user-friendly design throughout its lifecycle, from material sourcing to recycling.

10.95

Additionally, the exhibition also featured several products targeting the smart home and home appliance markets, including a 4' Smart Home Central Controller, a 10.1' Smart Home Central Controller, and a 7' Washing Machine HMI. These products are equipped with high-definition displays and touch functionality, supporting flexible integration and control of various home devices, reflecting TCL CSOT's comprehensive capabilities in smart home solutions.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL CSOT is an innovative technology company focused on the field of display technology. Continuing the mission of TCL Group to bring forward-looking technological experiences and smart, healthy lifestyles to users, TCL CSOT aspires to be the worldwide leading provider of display solutions. With a strong global presence and strategic partnerships with major industry players like Samsung, Sony, and Lenovo, TCL CSOT is committed to driving forward technological excellence and setting new standards in the global display market.

TCL CSOT will embrace the vision of "Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology" firmly commit to corporate social responsibility, strive to implement the ESG management strategy, and aim to build a zero-carbon enterprise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499189/TCL_CSOT_exhibit_booth_IFA_2024.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499190/21_6_4K_IJP_OLED_Professional_Display__left__14_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499191/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499192/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499193/3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499194/4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-csot-presents-groundbreaking-display-solutions-at-ifa-2024-302241554.html

