Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Von Null auf 200 Millionen Dollar: Der unaufhaltsame Aufstieg von West Red Lake Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 07:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinEx Global: CoinEx Officially Enters the Polish Market: Expanding Global Strategic Reach and Enhancing Brand Influence

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to official announcements, CoinEx has officially entered the Polish market. This move not only represents a significant milestone in CoinEx's global expansion strategy but also marks the further deepening of its presence and brand influence in the European market. As a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, CoinEx is committed to providing professional, secure, and efficient crypto trading services to users worldwide. The expansion into Poland is a crucial step in its ongoing globalization efforts.

As one of the central hubs of Europe's economic and financial markets, Poland boasts substantial market potential and well-developed infrastructure. It is also at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency technological innovation. CoinEx aims to leverage its unique geographical location and economic strengths to extend its services to a broader European market by choosing Poland as a key strategic point for its European expansion. This strategic initiative solidifies CoinEx's market position in Eastern Europe and paves the way for further expansion across the entire European continent.

CoinEx has successfully obtained authorization as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland, underscoring its commitment to adhering to the country's stringent financial regulations. This authorization further reinforces CoinEx's reputation as a trustworthy and law-abiding exchange.

To better serve Polish users, CoinEx has established a specialized local market team in Poland. The company is also actively engaging in strategic partnerships with local organizations, such as the Polish Blockchain Association, to promote the adoption and application of blockchain technology in Poland. Additionally, through its CoinEx Charity project, CoinEx is actively participating in local social welfare activities, demonstrating its corporate social responsibility and brand values.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinex-officially-enters-the-polish-market-expanding-global-strategic-reach-and-enhancing-brand-influence-302241615.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.