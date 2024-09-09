Anzeige
WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2024
143 Leser
China Eastern Airlines rolls out facilitation measures to improve "China Travel" experiences

SHANGHAI, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, China Eastern Airlines launched its Eastern E-Services travel facilitation series at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, aiming to better facilitate international passengers, baggage services and routes in the Yangtze River delta.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The newly launched services include E-boarding pass, E-transfer, Eastern 24H-transfer service, E-heart service, Efficient declaration, Easy pass, and E-arrival card. They not only offer a seamless, paperless experience from ticket booking and check-in to baggage drop and customs declaration, but also make trips more efficient and comfortable for travelers.

Passengers arriving in China on China Eastern Airlines flights via Shanghai Pudong International Airport can easily obtain their electronic boarding passes through the China Eastern Airlines app, and enjoy a range of convenient services, including online customs declaration and in-flight entry card submission.

Notably, China Eastern Airlines offers an online transit information submission service for foreign visitors eligible for the 24-hour or 144-hour visa-free transit, which significantly reduces the time needed to complete entry procedures and makes "China travel" smoother.

Additionally, China Eastern Airlines has extended the service hours at its domestic check-in counters at Shanghai Pudong International Airport to midnight, ensuring 24/7 availability for domestic check-in services.

In terms of baggage services, China Eastern Airlines has introduced a Special Baggage Drop-off service on its app and set up dedicated Special Baggage Drop-off counters at 15 major airports across China. These counters answer inquiries about baggage information, handle high-value and special baggage, and sell additional baggage allowances.

Besides, China Eastern Airlines has launched a "bus + air" combined transportation service in cities across the Yangtze River delta, including Suzhou, Kunshan, Hangzhou, Wuxi, and Jiaxing, providing travelers with more flexible travel options. Eligible passengers flying to or from the Yangtze River delta on fights operated by China Eastern Airlines or Shanghai Airlines can enjoy free ticket changes for all airports within the region. This service has also been extended to Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangdong, and other regions.

Source: China Eastern Airlines


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
