An international team of researchers demonstrated perovskite solar cells treated with a molecular passivator based on p-conjugated terpyridine Lewis-base molecules that achieved 25. 24% power conversion efficiency, with 90% retained after 2,664 hours of light exposure. The treatment reportedly works at high concentrations without damaging the perovskite film or diminishing cell performance. A protocol was published to reproduce the results, opening the door to testing it on a range of perovskite absorbers. An international team of researchers applied p-conjugated terpyridine Lewis-base molecules ...

