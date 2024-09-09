Regulatory News:

Ikonisys (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, is proud to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking product in Europe, the Ikoniscope Max. This cutting-edge automated digital microscope will be introduced on the occasion of the 36th European Congress of Pathology, taking place from September 7-11, 2024, in Florence, Italy.

The Ikoniscope Max is poised to set a new standard in digital pathology, offering unmatched precision, speed, and automation. Building on Ikonisys renown as the world's leading technology in automated fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), the Ikoniscope Max is designed to meet the growing demands of high productivity laboratories, enabling pathologists to deliver faster and more accurate diagnoses.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Ikoniscope Max to the European market," said Francesco Trisolini, COO of Ikonisys. "This launch represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing the field of pathology. The European Congress of Pathology is a great opportunity to showcase the Ikoniscope Max, and we are excited to engage alongside over 30 of Europe's leading pathologists who will gather to experience this revolutionary technology firsthand."

The launch event will be held in a dedicated location in Florence, where these esteemed pathologists will have the exclusive opportunity to interact with the Ikoniscope Max and see how it can transform their diagnostic workflows.

During the upcoming event, the Company will also demonstrate a groundbreaking diagnostic approach combining Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) as a first-line analysis with automated Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) as a second-line diagnostic tool.

By integrating LBC cytology with automated FISH, the process is expected to significantly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of early cancer detection. The first-level LBC analysis allows for rapid and comprehensive initial screening, while the second-level automated FISH provides deeper diagnostic insights, ensuring that even subtle abnormalities are detected with precision. This dual approach could drastically improve early cancer detection rates and patient outcomes, especially in large-scale screening programs.

Attendees of the European Congress of Pathology are invited to attend the Event to see the Ikoniscope Max in action and learn more about its capabilities. Ikonisys experts will be available to provide detailed demonstrations and answer any questions.

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 and Ikoniscope20max platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys-finance.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

