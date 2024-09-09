Evercore announced today (NYSE: EVR) that Andrea Bozzi and Charles Andrez have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its strategic advisory practice based in Paris. They are being joined by Charles-Henri Filippi, who has been appointed chairman of Evercore France. Their arrival marks the latest step in Evercore's continuing build-out of its Investment Banking business in France.

In an investment banking career spanning three decades, Andrea Bozzi has advised some of France's largest companies on a broad range of complex and transformative M&A and capital markets transactions. At Evercore, he will focus on advising leading corporates in France and other European countries across a variety of industries. Mr. Bozzi spent over 20 years at Lazard, most recently as managing director, and was previously co-head of French investment banking at Credit Suisse. He graduated from HEC Paris.

"I am thrilled to join the Evercore team and help expand the business across sectors and regions. I have long respected Evercore for its highly regarded reputation, strong integrity and excellence in client service. I very much look forward to working with the team," said Mr. Bozzi.

Charles Andrez is one of the leading investment banking advisers to the private equity sector in France and will focus on further developing Evercore's financial sponsors business, working closely with Evercore's sector and product bankers as well as its Private Capital Advisory team. Mr. Andrez was previously with Lazard, where he served as a managing director for the past 10 years. Prior to that, he was at Canaccord Genuity, formerly known as Hawkpoint Partners. Earlier in his career, he held various roles at ING Barings and Edmond de Rothschild. Mr. Andrez earned a B.A. in finance from Dauphine University and a master's in corporate finance from Sorbonne University.

"I am energized to join Evercore's strong platform and help build out the financial sponsors business. There is vibrancy in this business and a favorable environment to grow the funds business," Mr. Andrez said.

Charles-Henri Filippi is one of the most experienced and widely respected bankers in France. He joins Evercore from Lazard, where he was co-chairman of Lazard Frères SAS, before which he was chairman of Citigroup France. Prior to that, he was global head of corporate and institutional banking at HSBC and chairman of HSBC France. Mr. Filippi started his career in the French civil service and government departments, where he was CEO of Credit Commercial de France. He graduated from Sciences Po Paris and l'Ecole Nationale d'Administration. As chairman of Evercore France, Mr. Filippi will work closely with his other senior colleagues in Paris and across Evercore's international business.

"France is one of the most interesting M&A markets in Europe, and I am excited to join Evercore to advise on the trajectory of its growth. Across businesses and sectors, there is great opportunity for increased depth and breadth of relationships throughout the region," said Mr. Filippi.

Evercore has had a presence in France since 2021 following the transfer of Jasmine Hunet Lamourille from London to Paris and expanded further in 2023 with the addition of Laurence Hainault from Credit Suisse. Ms. Hunet is a senior managing director in the Private Capital Advisory practice, and one of the founding members of Evercore's European PCA team (this includes GP and LP secondary market advisory, advising on continuation funds and LP portfolio sales). Ms. Hainault is a senior managing director in Evercore's strategic advisory practice and co-leads its communications and digital infrastructure efforts in EMEA.

As part of Evercore's expansion in Paris, Paul-Emmanuel Prunet, senior managing director in the firm's strategic advisory business focused on the industrials and industrial technology sectors, recently transferred from New York to Paris.

Evercore's business in Paris focuses on serving corporate and financial sponsor clients across strategic advisory and private capital advisory. With the additions to the team, the Paris office has over 20 employees and will continue to grow in the coming years. Throughout EMEA, Evercore has offices in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Tel Aviv and Dubai.

Matthew-Lindsey Clark, CEO of Evercore in EMEA, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Andrea, Charles and Charles-Henri. Together with Jasmine, Laurence and Paul-Emmanuel, we now have a formidable senior team in Paris. We are focused on building our business in France, one of the most dynamic and exciting investment banking markets in Europe."

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

