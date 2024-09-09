Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
Von Null auf 200 Millionen Dollar: Der unaufhaltsame Aufstieg von West Red Lake Gold
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
Scantox A/S: Scantox Group acquires Gentronix, a world leader in genetic toxicology

EJBY, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Scantox, together with its majority owner Impilo, finalized the acquisition of Gentronix Ltd, a UK based GLP compliant genetic toxicology Contract Research Organization ("CRO").

Scantox acquires Gentronix Ltd

Gentronix, now integrated into Scantox Group, is well recognized for its high-quality genetic toxicology services and strong scientific engagement, with an undisputed track record of serving a loyal and broad global customer base. With the acquisition of Gentronix, Scantox's service platform expands significantly to meet client demands as a market leading CRO to support pre-IND enabling studies.

For 25 years, Gentronix has provided genetic toxicology solutions to the global pharma, biotech and agrichem industries; enabling clients to optimize their development programs by enabling early identification of genotoxic compounds and supporting late-stage development phases with GLP studies. Gentronix offers a comprehensive portfolio of screening and regulatory genotoxicity assays and services, not least the OECD 488 Big Blue® Transgenic Rodent Mutation assay, as one of only three global providers. Further, Gentronix has expertise and services within ocular and skin toxicology endpoints.

Founded in 1999 by Prof. Richard Walmsely, Gentronix is located within the North West UK at the Alderley Park and employs close to 70 employees after a significant scale-up over the past 5 years.

"I am thrilled that Scantox Group has been able to partner up with Gentronix. Genetic toxicology is a missing link in our portfolio and frequently requested by our clients to become a one-stop-shop premier CRO partner. Gentronix's service line, client base, high quality standards and not least people culture fits perfectly with our DNA. Our business plan is to continuously expand our service portfolio across all sites and add scientific excellence to the Group," says Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox Group.

Matt Tate, CEO of Gentronix, adds: "Becoming a part of Scantox Group is a fantastic next step for Gentronix, opening up unique possibilities for us to offer an even greater service portfolio to our clients. As an organization we look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and continuing to support the delivery of world-leading contract research services to our customers. There is a strong strategic rationale in teaming up with Scantox and we have identified multiple commercial synergies".

Gentronix Ltd will continue to operate under the current company name, expanding its service offering within specialist regulatory toxicology. With this acquisition the Scantox Group will employ more than 400 people across seven European sites offering first in class lead optimization, regulatory toxicology and CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, Controls), formulation and analytical services.

Nicholas Hooge, Partner at Impilo, concludes, "We are thrilled to welcome Gentronix into the Scantox group and see significant growth opportunities for the combined business going forward. 2024 is in many ways a transformational year for Scantox and this acquisition represents another important milestone in reaching Scantox' strategic ambitions."

For further information, please contact:?
Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox, jln@scantox.com
Matt Tate, Managing Director of Gentronix, part of Scantox Group, matthew.tate@gentronix.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494840/Scantox_Gentronix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scantox-group-acquires-gentronix-a-world-leader-in-genetic-toxicology-302240514.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
