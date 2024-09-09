Experience innovative design, secure strap functionality, and punchy acoustics in a compact size

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today announced the addition of MINIROLL to its portable Bluetooth speaker portfolio. The new speaker features a hookable silicone strap for quick and secure attachment to a bike, boat, bag, or even belt loop. With its compact size, lightweight build, and river rock-inspired design, MINIROLL is a go-anywhere speaker that can accompany users from one activity to the next, enabling a seamless audio experience along the way.

"MINIROLL started with a consumer ask. We heard our fans loud and clear: they wanted a speaker that could strap in and go anywhere to keep up with their active lifestyles," said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears. "This led our design and engineering teams to build our most portable speaker, showing how passionate consumers can drive innovation."

Design Heritage

Ultimate Ears has been committed to designing speakers that resonate with its consumers' love of audio, adventure and outdoor activities. The first UE ROLL was launched in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite known for its distinctive flat shape and convenient strap. The new MINIROLL may be smaller, designed to nestle comfortably in your hands, but it proudly incorporates an updated strap from its predecessor, ensuring the spirit of the original ROLL's design lives on.

Technology and Design

Weighing just 279 g, the speaker has been designed to be ultra-light and portable for effortless travel. Moreover, with an IP67 rating, MINIROLL is waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof, establishing it as a durable partner for both trail explorations and poolside fun.

Equipped with advanced technology including a custom driver, bass radiators and extensive EQ tuning for optimal sound outdoors, MINIROLL's innovative design delivers powerful, high-fidelity sound. Plus with the speaker's Auracast technology, an unlimited number of MINIROLL speakers can be easily paired to create an epic sound experience: perfect to amplify the tunes when meeting friends. MINIROLL's size does not compromise sound or playtime, boasting a Bluetoothrange of 40 meters, up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a USB-C port for quick charging.

Design for Sustainability

MINIROLL is made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of 40% post-consumer recycled plastic parts, giving a second life to end-of-use plastic from consumer electronics. Its paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

Pricing and Availability

Ultimate Ears' MINIROLL (MSRP $79.99) is available exclusively on www.ultimateears.com and www.logitech.com in black, blue, grey and pink colorways as of September 9, 2024, with plans to release the speakers at retailers and etailers in the coming weeks. Pricing and availability may vary by region.

