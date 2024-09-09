Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
David Pointcheval, world-renowned Cryptography Researcher, Joins Cosmian as Chief Scientific Officer

His arrival cements Cosmian's global leadership in public cloud security.

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmian, the pioneering French deeptech company in public cloud security is proud to announce the appointment of David Pointcheval as Chief Scientific Officer. Widely recognized as one of the world's leading cryptography researchers, David Pointcheval will bring his cutting-edge expertise to further develop the most advanced cloud security products.

David Pointcheval

David Pointcheval has been advising Cosmian since its inception and has already played a crucial role in the development of its offerings. In recent years, he has actively participated in the co-development of Cosmian's post-quantum encryption algorithm, Covercrypt, and Findex (encrypted search). His appointment as Chief Scientific Officer represents an exceptional opportunity to strengthen the company's leadership in cloud computing security and confidential AI.

"Joining Cosmian is a natural step in my career, having been involved in this extraordinary adventure from the beginning," said David Pointcheval. "I am excited to work even more closely with the team to accelerate its development. My entrepreneurial drive finds a perfect platform here to innovate and transform our scientific knowledge into concrete solutions."

David Pointcheval's Background and Honors

David Pointcheval is a cryptography researcher, globally recognized for his significant contributions to the field. As a research director at CNRS, within the Department of Computer Science at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris, he has published over 200 scientific articles and has been cited thousands of times in prestigious journals. His work spans a wide range of topics, from security protocols to encryption algorithms and post-quantum cryptography.

Among his distinctions, David Pointcheval received the CNRS Silver Medal in 2021, as well as the RSA Award for Excellence in Mathematics, a recognition given to researchers who have achieved the highest level of excellence in their field. His career is marked by a consistent commitment to innovation and academic excellence, making him a key figure in the global cryptography landscape. His recent appointment as a 2024 Fellow of the International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR) further attests to his influence.

About Cosmian

Founded in 2018, Cosmian develops solutions for securing cloud computing and confidential AI through next-generation cryptography. In partnership with the globally recognized cryptography team from ENS/CNRS/Inria, Cosmian has developed one of the world's first post-quantum resistant cryptographic schemes. https://cosmian.com

Press Contact:
Agence Raoul
Sibylle de Villeneuve
sibylle@agenceraoul.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498489/David_Pointcheval.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2456061/Cosmian_Logo.jpg

Cosmian logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/david-pointcheval-world-renowned-cryptography-researcher-joins-cosmian-as-chief-scientific-officer-302240500.html

