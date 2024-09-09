KiloWattSol, an independent solar consultancy, says there were 308 hours of negative electricity prices from the start of 2024 to Aug. 23 - more than double the 147 negative hours recorded in 2023. From pv magazine France Negative electricity prices surged in France throughout the first half of 2024. French grid operator RTE reported 233 negative hours in the January-June period, compared to just 53 throughout the first six months of 2023. Solar consultancy KiloWattSol recorded 308 negative price hours by Aug. 23 - a record for France. Even in early 2020, when pandemic lockdowns cut electricity ...

