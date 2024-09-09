Aura Minerals Inc.: Notice to the Market

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Subsidiary, Aura Almas Mineração S.A. ("Almas"), held an Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting on this date, which approved the 2nd (second) issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, secured, in a single series, for public distribution under the automatic registration procedure, by Almas (" Debentures " and " Issuance ", respectively), in a total amount equivalent to five hundred thousand (500,000) debentures, totaling BRL 500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais).



Up to 500,000 (five hundred thousand) Debentures will be issued, with a nominal unit value of BRL 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the issue date. The procedure for collecting investment intentions will be adopted, organized by financial institutions that are part of the securities distribution system, together with the Almas, in order to verify the demand for the Debentures and define the final interest rate applicable to the Debentures (" Bookbuilding Procedure ").

Interest shall accrue on the nominal unit value or the balance of the nominal unit value of the Debentures, as the case may be, as defined in the Bookbuilding Procedure and, in any event, limited to the accumulated variation of 100% (one hundred percent) of the average daily rates of the one-day Interbank Deposit (DI), "over extra-group", expressed as a percentage per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, calculated and disclosed daily by B3, in the daily information available on its website (http://www. b3.com.br) (" DI Rate "), plus a spread to be defined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedure and, in any case, limited to 1.75% (one whole and seventy-five hundredths percent) per year, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days.

The Debentures will have a term of 6 (six) years from the date of issue, with a final maturity date of October 2nd, 2030.

The net funds obtained by the Almas from the Issue will be used entirely for cash reinforcement and ordinary management of the Almas's business.

The Debentures will be distributed to the public under the automatic registration, pursuant to CVM Resolution 160 of July 13, 2022.

Details of the conditions and terms of the Issue are disclosed in the minutes of the Almas's Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting, which are available at the Almas's head office and on the CVM's (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Company's (https://www.auraminerals.com/investidores/) websites.

This notice does not constitute an offer, invitation or request for an offer to acquire the Debentures.



