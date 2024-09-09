Aura Minerals Inc.: Almas Production Preview - July and August 2024

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Subsidiary, Aura Almas Mineração S.A. ("Almas"), amidst the announced process of issuing its 2nd Debenture and with the objective of ensuring full transparency to investors and debenture holders, has preliminarily disclosed its operational results for the first two months of the third quarter of 2024 (July and August).



In July, Almas achieved a total production of 4,723 ounces, and in August, 5,280 ounces. These results not only reflect a stabilized production level but also align with Almas's previously announced guidance, as well as the stabilization of production following the replacement of the contractor. For comparison purposes, the average monthly production in the first two months of Q3 2024 shows a 42% increase compared to the monthly average in Q2 2024 and a 26% increase compared to the monthly average in Q1 2024.





It is important to note that these managerial results are preliminary and unaudited. The final figures for the complete quarter will be released on the scheduled date in our corporate events calendar and may be subject to adjustments.

