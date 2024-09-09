The Australian federal government has approved a 600 MW/1,200 MWh solar farm and battery energy storage system in the state of New South Wales. From pv magazine Australia Australian Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said that planning approval has been granted for the Birriwa solar and battery project, which is being developed by the Australian unit of Philippines-based energy company Acen Corp. in the New South Wales Central-West Orana region. The Birriwa solar farm is planned for a 1,200-hectare site about 20 kilometers southeast of Dunedoo within the Central-West Orana Renewable ...

