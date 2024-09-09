New research from Furniture Village shows the most sought-after beds to cosy up the bedroom for autumn

Leading independent retailer breaks down top five Pinterest bed trends of the season

SLOUGH, England, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts at Furniture Village, one of the biggest furniture retailers, have conducted research on the most popular bed trends on Pinterest since January this year. With 522 million monthly users[1], Pinterest is the place for people to search all things inspirational. And as trends evolve, users are saving ideas to spruce up their homes. Furniture Village has revealed how to effectively use these bed trends to freshen up the space this autumn.

1. Bunk beds

Bunk beds had the most searches at 2,349. The Furniture Village experts say: "Bunk beds are becoming increasingly popular as people are making use of smaller spaces for their kids. With their space-saving style, it makes sense that bunk beds get so much interest. Create a wonderful space that they can share by finding bunk beds that incorporate storage opportunities to hide away their knick-knacks. To tap into that wonderful seasonal spirit, we suggest adding some cute, autumnal accessories, like pumpkin plushies for the kids."

2. Day beds

Day beds are the second most popular style, with 2193 searches on Pinterest since January. Furniture Village experts say: "Day beds are becoming a staple in many homes. People want function and comfort from their furniture and day beds merge both. Thanks to their easy pull-out feature, these beds are a great choice for hosting guests, watching movies or just simply relaxing."

3. Ottoman beds

Ottoman beds are consistently high in the search ranks (2076 searches since January on Pinterest). They provide handy storage and boast a huge number of designs, making it easy to find a good match. According to the Furniture Village expert, "Autumn is all about the warm tones, and ottoman beds can help people borrow some of these beautiful shades for their home. Opt for a beige or chocolate brown, or even go bold with a burnt orange."

4. Metal beds

Metal beds are one of the most popular styles on Pinterest (1925 searches since January). The Furniture Village spokesperson advised: "It's easy to think metal and cosy autumn shades don't mesh but metal beds can truly elevate a space. You could choose a warm autumnal palette of golden browns, rich emeralds, pumpkin and ivory for instance. Or be a bit more dramatic - you might think of black as an overwhelming tone, but a black metal bed frame looks super sleek. And paired with cushions, you'll experience the cosiness you desire."

5. TV beds

TV beds are also in the top 5 Pinterest searches (with 1906 searches since January). The expert at Furniture Village says: "Nothing screams cosy like watching your favourite shows whilst unwinding in bed. It's no wonder TV beds are so popular. Welcome autumn cosiness to your bedroom with some cream, aubergine, or brown cushions for your TV bed."

A bed frame can easily transform your room this autumn. You can find out how to style your new, trendy bed frames by taking a look at Furniture Village's guide on 7 warm and cosy bedroom ideas. For inspiration, you can also explore the beds on Furniture Village's Pinterest page.

