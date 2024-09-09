ON2IT B.V.: ON2IT Launches Zero Trust Readiness 2.0

Refining Cybersecurity Strategy Through Insights from Over 100 Global Implementations

ZALTBOMMEL, The Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ON2IT, a global leader in managed security services, has advised over 100 clients worldwide, marking a significant milestone. The Zero Trust Readiness program assesses and aligns stakeholders across strategic, managerial, and operational levels, helping them embrace the Zero Trust Strategy to enhance their cybersecurity defenses, permanently.

ON2IT's Zero Trust Readiness has been performed over a hundred times across various industries and organization sizes. The experiences and feedback collected have been incorporated into the release of version 2.0.

"At ON2IT, we have a single objective - to improve cybersecurity - and Zero Trust is the only strategy. For over a decade, we've not only adopted Zero Trust but have been at the forefront of its evolution alongside John Kindervag. Our contributions extended to helping author the NSTAC report to the president on Zero Trust, showcasing our pivotal rol in shaping Cybersecurity frameworks." said Lieuwe Jan Koning, CTO and Co-owner of ON2IT. "Our approach with the AUXOtm platform in the assessment ensures that organizations are not just taking the first step in implementing a security model but are embracing it as part of their corporate culture."

Zero Trust Readiness 2.0 generates a report that not only identifies critical gaps in Zero Trust defenses but also outlines a strategic roadmap to address these vulnerabilities. The exercises conducted provide valuable insights into how to understand and mitigate these risks and how an organization can effectively adopt the Zero Trust strategy throughout their cybersecurity journey.

Feedback from some of ON2IT's clients

CTO of a Technical Enterprise:

"ON2IT's Zero Trust Assessment provided us with a phased roadmap that fit our budget and utilized our existing infrastructure, making our Zero Trust implementation much more affordable than we anticipated."

CEO of a Financial Services Institute:

"Taking the Zero Trust Assessment as a team was incredibly useful. It made the adoption of the Zero Trust strategy much easier and provided us with clearer insights and understanding. The approach was so straightforward that I had no trouble following and grasping the concepts effectively, making the whole process smoother and more efficient."

For more information about ON2IT and its Zero Trust Readiness Assessments, please visit ON2IT's website.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/on2it-launches-zero-trust-readiness-2-0--302241776.html