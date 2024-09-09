Secret Room Events Invite Media and Press to Cover the 2024 Red Carpet Style Lounge in Honor of Nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / On Friday, September 13, 2024, Secret Room Events "will hold a lavish, star-studded gifting suite party on the rooftop patio of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

SECRET ROOM EVENTS

Where Celebrities and branding meet.

The Southern California skyline and the sunshine will greet guests with so many brands to be introduced to and fun rearing its happy face on Friday, September 13th as Secret Room Events host their annual Celebrity Award Event. The day will be put on by Secret Room Events along with co-sponsors Phantomasy & Andersen's Crazy Candy.

Phantomasy specializes in making bespoke embroidered accessories, and breathable lightweight masks that can be worn comfortably over glasses.

Andersen's Crazy Candy turns your favorite treats into a party in your mouth. As the OGs of freeze-dried candy, they're all about transforming classic sweets into crunchy, scrumdidlyumptious creations. Family-owned and full of fun, they're on a mission to make every bite an adventure in flavor.

Secret Room Events will; be Honoring the Nominees & media with a luxury celebrity gift suite, that will take place on the beautiful rooftop of the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum.

Mario Melendez - Rasta Rita Margarita and Beverage truck will be serving up their famous Margaritas to all guests and media.

The below Secret Room Events sponsors will fill the Style Lounge with so many exciting items for the celebrities and media to take home.

Phantomasy

Andersen's Crazy Candy

Mikel Kristi Skincare

SENQUIL

Marigoldbub

Scosche

Smoodi

TeaVoila- a new way to drink Tea

HayMad & CO.

Gentlemen 1677

getCrewd Party Card Game

Shadowcraft Jewelry & more

Cortex's square One

Ellovi

SIMPLE® Bars

MiGuard

Rachel Tribble

Poppin' love

Honored guests also will leave with a giant LL Bean bag loaded with gifts including:

Boujee Bartender

Holey Moley Golf Club

Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds

Raybern Sandwiches

Barney Butter

Brutus Bone Broth

Oceanshalo.com

CarlReadsminds.com

dooplikit

THE HAIR FORGE

HayMad & CO The Life Style Brand

Simply Christian

Treefrog Topical Pain Relief Gel

Rejuva Minerals, Inc

LipSips

Candier by Ryan Porter

ILT Health

NeeDoh from schylling toys

GENTLEMEN 1677

The Little Lakeland Soap CO LTD

Your only Earth

Major Comeback skincare

MyBigFatCookie.com

Slimes by Grace

ShipShapeStyles

Shadow craft

CARDIDEOLOGY

Once Upon A Coconut

ecoMD Revitalizing Eye Cream

Secret Room Events produces the most exclusive and talked about gift suites and gift bags surrounding various awards shows and celebrity related events. For information on participation in a future gift bags and gift suites, please contact Rita at Rita@secretroomevents.com.

Secret Room Events is not affiliated with the Emmys, Emmy or Academy of Television Arts & Science.

