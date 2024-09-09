Secret Room Events Invite Media and Press to Cover the 2024 Red Carpet Style Lounge in Honor of Nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / On Friday, September 13, 2024, Secret Room Events "will hold a lavish, star-studded gifting suite party on the rooftop patio of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Where Celebrities and branding meet.
The Southern California skyline and the sunshine will greet guests with so many brands to be introduced to and fun rearing its happy face on Friday, September 13th as Secret Room Events host their annual Celebrity Award Event. The day will be put on by Secret Room Events along with co-sponsors Phantomasy & Andersen's Crazy Candy.
Phantomasy specializes in making bespoke embroidered accessories, and breathable lightweight masks that can be worn comfortably over glasses.
Andersen's Crazy Candy turns your favorite treats into a party in your mouth. As the OGs of freeze-dried candy, they're all about transforming classic sweets into crunchy, scrumdidlyumptious creations. Family-owned and full of fun, they're on a mission to make every bite an adventure in flavor.
Secret Room Events will; be Honoring the Nominees & media with a luxury celebrity gift suite, that will take place on the beautiful rooftop of the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum.
Mario Melendez - Rasta Rita Margarita and Beverage truck will be serving up their famous Margaritas to all guests and media.
The below Secret Room Events sponsors will fill the Style Lounge with so many exciting items for the celebrities and media to take home.
Phantomasy
Andersen's Crazy Candy
Mikel Kristi Skincare
SENQUIL
Marigoldbub
Scosche
Smoodi
TeaVoila- a new way to drink Tea
HayMad & CO.
Gentlemen 1677
getCrewd Party Card Game
Shadowcraft Jewelry & more
Cortex's square One
Ellovi
SIMPLE® Bars
MiGuard
Rachel Tribble
Poppin' love
Honored guests also will leave with a giant LL Bean bag loaded with gifts including:
Boujee Bartender
Holey Moley Golf Club
Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds
Raybern Sandwiches
Barney Butter
Brutus Bone Broth
Oceanshalo.com
CarlReadsminds.com
dooplikit
THE HAIR FORGE
HayMad & CO The Life Style Brand
Simply Christian
Treefrog Topical Pain Relief Gel
Rejuva Minerals, Inc
LipSips
Candier by Ryan Porter
ILT Health
NeeDoh from schylling toys
GENTLEMEN 1677
The Little Lakeland Soap CO LTD
Your only Earth
Major Comeback skincare
MyBigFatCookie.com
Slimes by Grace
ShipShapeStyles
Shadow craft
CARDIDEOLOGY
Once Upon A Coconut
ecoMD Revitalizing Eye Cream
Secret Room Events produces the most exclusive and talked about gift suites and gift bags surrounding various awards shows and celebrity related events. For information on participation in a future gift bags and gift suites, please contact Rita at Rita@secretroomevents.com.
Secret Room Events is not affiliated with the Emmys, Emmy or Academy of Television Arts & Science.
