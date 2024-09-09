Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2024 11:46 Uhr
Alchip Technologies Sets Record Q2 Financial Results

Revenue, Operating Income, and Net Income Reach Q2 Historic Highs

Taipei, Taiwan, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies' Q2 2024 financial results set second-quarter records for revenue, operating income, and net income.

Second-quarter 2024 revenue notched a record $421 million, up 62.8% from Q2 2023 revenue of $258.5 million and up 26.2% over Q1 2024 revenue of $333.6 million. Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was a record $51.2 million, representing an 80.2% increase over Q2 2023 operating income of $28.4 million, and a 32.8% increase over Q1 2024 operating income of $38.5 million.

At the same time, second-quarter 2024 net income set a record of $49.3 million, 105.8% higher than Q2 2023 net income of $23.9 million, and up 26.3% compared to Q1 2024 net income of $39 million. Earnings per share for Q2 2024 were NTD 20.1.

Commenting on the record results, Alchip President and CEO Johnny Shen cited revenue growth driven by higher-than-expected AI ASIC shipments to a major customer; in particular the shipments of AI ASIC to a North America service customer and the ramp-up of a 5nm AI accelerator to a North America IDM customer.

In total, AI and high-performance computing applications accounted for 91% of Q2 2024 revenue, with networking contributing 6%, niche applications adding 2%, and consumer uses accounting for the remaining 1%.

On a process technology basis, revenue derived from designs at 7nm and more advanced nodes accounted for 96% of Q2 2024 revenue and 95% of first-half 2024 revenue. The North America region accounted for 78% of Q2 2024 revenue, while the Asia Pacific region contributed 8%, with Japan and other regions made up the remaining 14%.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., established in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global leader in silicon design and production services for companies developing complex, high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Renowned for accelerating time-to-market and offering cost-effective solutions, Alchip excels in high-performance ASICs with expertise in advanced packaging (CoWoS-S/R), 2.5D/3DIC, and Chiplet design. Serving industry giants in AI/HPC, supercomputing, networking, and consumer electronics, Alchip has cemented its reputation for cutting-edge innovation. The company is publicly listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com

