Peer Ledger Inc: Peer Ledger Appoints Shaya Kheradpir as Chief Revenue Officer

HALIFAX, NS and DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Peer Ledger, a trailblazer in Digital Product Passports (DPP) technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Shaya Kheradpir as Chief Revenue Officer. Shaya joins Peer Ledger with an outstanding background in technology and financial services, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise as the company continues to expand its global presence in supply chain transparency and traceability.

Shaya holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Northeastern University and has built a distinguished career with some of the world's largest financial institutions. Prior to joining Peer Ledger, he served as Senior Vice President in Citigroup's Private Banking Innovation division and was part of the Strategy team at Citi FinTech, where he played a key role in accelerating the design, development, and rollout of disruptive products.

Before his time at Citigroup, Shaya worked as a product manager at J.P. Morgan Chase, where he contributed significantly to the creation of proprietary consumer payments products and collaborated with startups in its ecosystem.

In his new role at Peer Ledger, Shaya will spearhead market development initiatives and lead efforts to establish strategic partnerships, driving adoption of the company's groundbreaking Digital Product Passport (DPP). This technology enforces rigorous governance controls across complex supply chains, ensuring enhanced transparency, traceability, and accurate digital labeling to foster circular economies.

"We are delighted to welcome Shaya Kheradpir to the Peer Ledger team," said Dawn Jutla, CEO of Peer Ledger. "Shaya's extensive experience in innovation and growth, along with his deep understanding of market dynamics, makes him the ideal leader to guide our next phase of expansion. His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize digital labeling, traceability and extended multi-tier governance in global supply chains."

"I am thrilled to join Peer Ledger at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Shaya Kheradpir. "Our unique Digital Product Passport is a transformative solution for building more sustainable and agile supply chains. I look forward to leveraging my experience to forge new partnerships and drive the multi-stakeholder innovation that will accelerate the adoption of this game-changing technology."

Shaya's appointment comes as Peer Ledger continues to expand its market reach and product offerings, further solidifying its leadership in the DPP space. He will play a key role in executing the company's growth strategy and achieving its vision of transforming supply chain governance to deliver accurate information to manufacturers, recyclers, regulators, retailers, and consumers alike.

About Peer Ledger

Peer Ledger is a pioneering technology company with a growing patent portfolio, specializing in Digital Product Passports. Its solutions provide robust extended governance for transforming complex supply chains into sustainable, circular ecosystems. Through enhanced transparency, traceability, and digital labeling, Peer Ledger empowers organizations to improve supply chain agility and sustainability, combat climate change, and revolutionize multi-stakeholder communication via their products in global commerce.

