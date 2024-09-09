Anzeige
09.09.2024 12:18 Uhr
I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe to Show How to Cook Great Italian Recipes with Fresh Fruit & Vegetables at the Speciality & Fine Food Fair

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe, a marketing and promotion initiative managed by five leading Italian agricultural organisations and co-funded by the European Union, has a full menu of cooking sessions on tap during the Speciality & Fine Food Fair in London, from September 10 - 11, 2024.

Enjoy this lovely rocket salad with peaches and fennel.

At stand #1930 at Olympia, chef Alexander Stancu will demonstrate how to make delicious Italian recipes showcasing the quality, sustainability, versatility of fresh fruit and vegetables from Italy and Europe.

Attendees will be offered samples since the best storyteller is taste. "Eating fruit and vegetables is among the best decisions we can make for our health and taste " said Emilio Ferrara of the I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme. "A diet rich in these foods not only boosts our well-being but also plays a crucial role in preventing many health issues. Our initiative endorses the quality and sustainability of Italian and European produce, reflecting health guidelines from the National Health Service and the World Health Organisation: aim for at least five servings daily."

Just to whet your appetite, here is one of the recipes that will be showcased during the Fair.

Peach, fennel and rocket salad
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:
4 ripe peaches, sliced (500g)
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 fennel bulb, sliced lengthways (250g)
1 blood orange, juice
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
100g rocket

Method:
Toss the peaches in ½ tbsp oil and griddle for 4-5 minutes, turning once. Remove and toss the fennel slices in ½ tbsp oil and griddle for 5-6 minutes, turning once. Whisk together the orange juice, vinegar and remaining oil, season well. Mix the rocket with the grilled peach slices and fennel and the dressing to serve.

About I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe
The I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme is promoted by A.O.A., Asso Fruit Italia, La Deliziosa, Meridia and Terra Orti - five leading Italian agricultural organisations-and co-funded by the European Union. Its mission is to encourage the conscious purchasing and consumption of quality European fruit and vegetables and to educate about their organic and PDO/PGI variants. Learn more at www.ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.co.uk



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499980/Peach_fennel_rocket_salad_basssa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186810/I_Love_Fruit_Veg_Europe_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188611/5_Member_EU_Footer_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/i-love-fruit--veg-from-europe-to-show-how-to-cook-great-italian-recipes-with-fresh-fruit--vegetables-at-the-speciality--fine-food-fair-302241866.html

