INVITATION TO THE ZCCM-IH SHAREHOLDER OPEN DAY

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

INVITATION TO THE ZCCM-IH SHAREHOLDER OPEN DAY

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will be hosting a Shareholder Open Day on Friday, 4th October 2024, at Southern Hotel, from 10:00 hours to 12:00 hours (CAT). The event will be streamed live via ZOOM. This annual event is an opportunity for us to engage with you, our valued shareholders, and provide updates on the company's performance, strategic direction, and future outlook.

The event will feature presentations by the Chief Executive Officer who will cover a detailed presentation on our strategic roadmap, the Chief Investments Officer who will speak about upcoming projects, including growth initiatives and investment opportunities and the Chief Financial Officer who will present a comprehensive overview of our financial performance, including detailed analyses of our half year results.

Shareholders are requested to register in advance to attend the Virtual Shareholder Open Day. This can be done via the following link: https://zccm-ih.financifi.com/register/

Virtual Shareholder Open Day Registration Instructions

  1. Fill in the fields as labelled. Please note that the fields marked by a star (*) are mandatory.
  2. Select to receive alerts via Electronic Mail ("Email"), Short Message Service ("SMS"), or both.
  3. Select the "Event Announcements" option. Please note that other alert options can be selected as well.
  4. Read through and confirm acceptance of our privacy policy by selecting the "Privacy Policy" option.
  5. Confirm attendance by clicking "Register".

Notes

  1. After Registration, a link to join the Virtual Shareholder Open Day will be sent to your selected alert option/s on or before 03rd October 2024.
  2. The window for registration to attend the Virtual Shareholder Open Day shall remain open until the commencement of the event.
  3. Shareholders joining via ZOOM will be able to ask questions throughout the event via text only on the ZOOM. To ensure all questions are answered, it is highly recommended that questions are sent to ZCCM-IH prior to the commencement of the event.
  4. Questions can be sent to ZCCM-IH in advance to the following Email address: corporate@zccm-ih.com.zm

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Monday, 09 September 2024

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 09 September 2024
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yG1vY8hoZmaay3KbYsuaa2hkm5dmxmOUamiblpOZmMqXnZpjxW5qnJ3KZnFommtu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87568-zccm-ih-invitation-to-the-zccm-ih-shareholder-open-day-sens-_-zccm-ih-09.09.2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
