WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Dow Jones News
09.09.2024 13:01 Uhr
99 Leser
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 
09-Sep-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting 
held on 6 September 2024. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2024, being the 
AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. 
                      For        Against     Total votes % of shares on   No. of 
Resolution                                  validly   register at 3.00  Votes 
                      No. of   %   No. of   %   cast    pm on 4 September Withheld** 
                      Votes       Votes            2024 
1       Receive the Audited     164,650,453 99.53 774,614  0.47 165,425,067 75.56%       160,072 
       Financial Statements 
2       Declare a final dividend   165,563,304 99.99 16,416   0.01 165,579,720 75.63%       5,419 
3       Approve the Directors'    164,174,192 99.16 1,394,926 0.84 165,569,118 75.63%       16,021 
       Remuneration Report 
4       Re-elect Keith Williams as a 164,108,609 99.11 1,468,638 0.89 165,577,247 75.63%       7,891 
       Director 
5       Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a 164,073,131 99.10 1,486,754 0.90 165,559,885 75.62%       25,253 
       Director 
6       Re-elect Tom Singer as a   164,277,452 99.22 1,298,295 0.78 165,575,747 75.63%       9,391 
       Director 
7       Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as a 164,274,669 99.21 1,300,293 0.79 165,574,962 75.63%       10,176 
       Director 
8       Re-elect Graham Stapleton as 164,852,134 99.56 725,113  0.44 165,577,247 75.63%       7,891 
       a Director 
9       Re-elect Jo Hartley as a   164,838,249 99.56 728,143  0.44 165,566,392 75.63%       18,746 
       Director 
10      Re-appoint BDO LLP as    164,751,203 99.51 812,567  0.49 165,563,770 75.62%       21,369 
       Auditor 
       Authorise the Audit 
11      Committee to determine the  164,775,129 99.52 787,450  0.48 165,562,579 75.62%       22,560 
       remuneration of the Auditor 
12      Authorise the Company to   145,853,013 88.09 19,723,413 11.91 165,576,426 75.63%       8,713 
       make political donations 
13      Renew the general authority 164,112,615 99.12 1,464,630 0.88 165,577,245 75.63%       7,894 
       to allot relevant securities 
14      Disapply statutory      165,510,620 99.96 62,876   0.04 165,573,496 75.63%       11,643 
       pre-emption rights* 
       Authorise the Company to 
15      make market purchases of its 165,511,167 99.98 37,155   0.02 165,548,322 75.62%       36,817 
       own shares* 
       Authorise that general 
16      meetings, other than AGMs  163,596,354 98.80 1,982,537 1.20 165,578,891 75.63%       6,248 
       can be called on 14 days' 
       clear notice* 
       Authorise the approval of 
17      the Halfords Performance   163,382,795 98.68 2,180,363 1.32 165,563,158 75.62%       21,981 
       Share Plan 2024

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  345422 
EQS News ID:  1983683 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1983683&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2024 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
