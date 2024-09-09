DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 09-Sep-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Halfords Group plc Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2024. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2024, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. For Against Total votes % of shares on No. of Resolution validly register at 3.00 Votes No. of % No. of % cast pm on 4 September Withheld** Votes Votes 2024 1 Receive the Audited 164,650,453 99.53 774,614 0.47 165,425,067 75.56% 160,072 Financial Statements 2 Declare a final dividend 165,563,304 99.99 16,416 0.01 165,579,720 75.63% 5,419 3 Approve the Directors' 164,174,192 99.16 1,394,926 0.84 165,569,118 75.63% 16,021 Remuneration Report 4 Re-elect Keith Williams as a 164,108,609 99.11 1,468,638 0.89 165,577,247 75.63% 7,891 Director 5 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a 164,073,131 99.10 1,486,754 0.90 165,559,885 75.62% 25,253 Director 6 Re-elect Tom Singer as a 164,277,452 99.22 1,298,295 0.78 165,575,747 75.63% 9,391 Director 7 Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as a 164,274,669 99.21 1,300,293 0.79 165,574,962 75.63% 10,176 Director 8 Re-elect Graham Stapleton as 164,852,134 99.56 725,113 0.44 165,577,247 75.63% 7,891 a Director 9 Re-elect Jo Hartley as a 164,838,249 99.56 728,143 0.44 165,566,392 75.63% 18,746 Director 10 Re-appoint BDO LLP as 164,751,203 99.51 812,567 0.49 165,563,770 75.62% 21,369 Auditor Authorise the Audit 11 Committee to determine the 164,775,129 99.52 787,450 0.48 165,562,579 75.62% 22,560 remuneration of the Auditor 12 Authorise the Company to 145,853,013 88.09 19,723,413 11.91 165,576,426 75.63% 8,713 make political donations 13 Renew the general authority 164,112,615 99.12 1,464,630 0.88 165,577,245 75.63% 7,894 to allot relevant securities 14 Disapply statutory 165,510,620 99.96 62,876 0.04 165,573,496 75.63% 11,643 pre-emption rights* Authorise the Company to 15 make market purchases of its 165,511,167 99.98 37,155 0.02 165,548,322 75.62% 36,817 own shares* Authorise that general 16 meetings, other than AGMs 163,596,354 98.80 1,982,537 1.20 165,578,891 75.63% 6,248 can be called on 14 days' clear notice* Authorise the approval of 17 the Halfords Performance 163,382,795 98.68 2,180,363 1.32 165,563,158 75.62% 21,981 Share Plan 2024

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

