Meso Numismatics, Inc.: Meso Numismatics Announces Cellgenic's Sponsorship of Three Prominent Regenerative Medicine Events in Peru This September

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Meso Numismatics, Inc. ("Meso Numismatics" or the "Company") (MSSV), a renowned leader in regenerative medicine, and in the process with FINRA of a name change to Regenerative Medical Technology Group, is pleased to announce Global Stem Cells Group's (GSCG) launch of Cellgenic's three prominent Regenerative Medicine Events in Peru this September. Cellgenic, the division of GSCG that promotes and distributes innovative products and equipment for physicians in the field of regenerative medicine, has recently introduced its new line of peptides. The company will prominently feature its advanced exosome and peptide products at all new Global Events.

"The ISSCA Regenerative Medicine Conference in Lima has been an incredible opportunity to unite leading physicians and experts from around the globe to discuss cutting-edge advancements in cellular therapy and regenerative medicine," said Dave Christensen, CEO. "Peru has consistently been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are excited to continue expanding our presence in the country. Our mission remains to educate physicians in point-of-care regenerative medicine techniques and protocols, ensuring that patients benefit from the latest, most effective treatments. The success of this event has already set the stage for our next conference in mid-2025."

Event Details:

International Regenerative Medicine Conference by ISSCA - September 6-7, 2024 : Taking place at the prestigious Hilton Hotel, this event, hosted by the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA), will gather leading experts from around the world to discuss the latest advancements in stem cell research and regenerative therapies.

AMDAL 2024 - September 14-15, 2024 : Held at the Sol de Oro Hotel in Miraflores, AMDAL 2024 will focus on the latest innovations in dermatology and laser treatments. This event will bring together professionals from across the medical and aesthetic fields to explore cutting-edge technologies and practices.

MDE24 International Congress of Medicine and Aesthetic Dermatology - September 20-21, 2024: This event, set to take place at the ESAN Convention Center, will highlight groundbreaking developments in aesthetic dermatology and medical treatments, attracting participants from across the globe.

These events will feature a diverse lineup of international and local speakers, as well as participating doctors from Peru and neighboring regions. As a sponsor, Cellgenic will have a unique opportunity to introduce its pioneering exosome technology to the attending medical professionals, demonstrating why exosomes represent a promising and expanding market in Latin America.

"Cellgenic is honored to participate in these prestigious events, where we will showcase our latest innovations in regenerative medicine," said Benito Novas, Founder of Global Stem Cells Group. "We are particularly excited to introduce our exosome products to a new audience in this region. Additionally, we are leveraging these platforms to officially launch our new line of peptides, which we believe could offer significant benefits to medical professionals and patients alike."

Exosomes, derived from mesenchymal stem cells, have been increasingly recognized for their potential in enhancing regenerative processes, offering new avenues for treatment in areas such as aesthetic medicine, orthopedics, and chronic conditions. The Latin American market, with its growing focus on advanced medical therapies, might be poised for significant growth in the adoption of exosome-based treatments.

Global Stem Cells Group Remains a Leader in the Industry

Global Stem Cells Group's commitment to innovation and excellence sets it apart from the competition. By continually thinking in ways that others do not, GSCG remains a pioneering force in regenerative medicine. Its approach involves not only developing cutting-edge products but also fostering a collaborative environment with researchers, healthcare providers, and industry experts to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficacy. GSCG's comprehensive education and training programs further underscore their dedication to advancing the field, ensuring that medical professionals worldwide are well-equipped to utilize the latest regenerative therapies.

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is a distinguished brand renowned for its cellular products and kits featuring the latest advancements in regenerative medicine, including Exosomes, Collagenase, PRP, Wharton's jelly mesenchymal cells, and now peptides. Committed to excellence in research and development, Cellgenic strives to provide healthcare professionals with cutting-edge technologies of the highest quality to enhance patient care and outcomes.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group is a leading provider of regenerative medicine solutions, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative therapies. With a global presence and a multidisciplinary team of experts, the organization strives to harness the potential of stem cells and regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes across various medical fields. Through its extensive network of clinics, research facilities, and training centers, Global Stem Cells Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and making a positive impact on global healthcare.

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Meso Numismatic

Meso Numismatics Corp is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group. Global Stem Cells Group is a leading provider of regenerative medicine solutions, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative patient therapies. With a global presence and a multidisciplinary team of experts, the organization strives to harness the potential of stem cells and regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes across various medical fields. Through its extensive network of clinics, research facilities, and training centers, Global Stem Cells Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and making a positive impact on global healthcare. The Company also distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines, and equipment internationally and likewise specializes in education and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

Please see this and other Company filings at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words "plan", "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company herein, including those related to the opening of the Regenerative Medicine Clinic and Laboratory and its ability to expand into the UAE markets for regenerative care, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

