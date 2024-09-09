The "Portugal Smart Cities Market 2024-2030 Segmentation, Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry, Revenue, Companies, Size, Outlook, Trends, Forecast Value: Market Forecast By Components, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Portugal's Smart Cities Commitment to Digital and Green Transformation

Portugal's commitment to a digital and environmentally sustainable future is exemplified by the substantial growth forecasted for its Smart Cities Market, according to the latest market analysis. With a strong emphasis on innovation, digitalization, and sustainability, the nation has earmarked considerable funds aimed at enhancing digital public services and facilitating a green transition.

Market Growth Driven by Digitalization Initiatives and Green Policies

The market size is projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the period from 2024 to 2030. This growth trajectory is supported by significant regional funding for digital transformation and environmental sustainability, demonstrating Portugal's proactive approach to building intelligent urban ecosystems.

Sectoral Development Underpinning Smart City Advancements

The country has seen a notable increase in activity within the Transport and Storage sector, including a rise in the number of companies and a remarkable leap in turnover. These developments bolster the demand for smart mobility solutions, including advanced urban transportation innovations.

Investments in Practical Smart Solutions

Key investments in hardware such as sensors and IoT devices, and applications like Smart Mobility, are driving the upward trend of the market, showcasing the nation's focus on crafting sustainable and efficient urban environments.

Significant Contributions to Smart Urban Development

Important achievements, such as the significant expansion of electric vehicle charging points and the proliferation of bike-sharing stations, reflect Portugal's dedication to enhancing the operational efficiency of smart cities. These endeavours contribute to the rising demand for smart city solutions that offer convenience and boost service quality.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Insights

The market analysis provides in-depth insights into the current trends, forecast data, and the potential opportunities within Portugal's Smart Cities landscape. It also delivers a PESTEL analysis and a review of key performance indicators, together with an assessment of the competitive environment.

Portugal's strategic investments, focused on leveraging smart technologies and exploring sustainable growth paths, position it as a leading player in the global Smart Cities movement. This not only sets a benchmark for urban development but also creates a resilient blueprint for future-centric urban living.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Components

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Smart Governance

Smart Digital Infrastructure

Smart Mobility

Smart Environment

Smart Living

Smart People

Smart Economy

Companies Featured

EDP (Energias de Portugal)

Indra

IBM

Cisco Systems Inc.

Siemens S.A

Oracle Corporation

Ubiwhere

CEiiA

Critical Software

NOS

GALP Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A.

NEC Portugal Telecomunicações e Sistemas, S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fva3td

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240909525899/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900