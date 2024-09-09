Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
06.09.24
11:22 Uhr
2,496 Euro
-0,013
-0,52 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5682,60713:30
2,5712,60313:30
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Sinch announces changes to its financial leverage policy

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces that the Board of Directors has changed the company's financial leverage policy. The new policy is that:

  • Net debt over time shall be below 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve-month basis).

The phrase 'over time' means that leverage may temporarily exceed 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA in the near term following an acquisition. Before today's announcement, the policy was that net debt over time shall be below 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve-month basis).

The change in leverage policy underlines Sinch's commitment to maintaining a strong financial position and supports the long-term financing strategy of the company.

For further information, please contact:
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on Sept 9, 2024, at 12:20 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-announces-changes-to-its-financial-leverage-policy,c4034754

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4034754/2988810.pdf

20240909_Revised Financial Policy _ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-announces-changes-to-its-financial-leverage-policy-302241917.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.