09.09.2024 13:10 Uhr
Foreign Affairs Office of Changzhou Municipal People's Government: Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2024 Held in Changzhou

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 5, 2024, the Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2024, themed "Deep Integration, Green Development," was held in Changzhou. The event, organized by Foreign Affairs Office of Changzhou Municipal People's Government, focused on enhancing bilateral integration and promoting green development. Nearly 150 Chinese and German enterprises attended, aiming to advance cooperation in trade, industrial transformation, and cultural exchange.

Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2024 was held at Sino-German

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Germany and the fourth consecutive year of the Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue in Changzhou. The city has become a new hub for German investment, now hosting 255 German enterprises. Cultural exchanges have also been robust, with seven sister cities in Germany, regular citizen visits, and academic collaborations including joint talent training and laboratory construction with institutions such as Changzhou University and Jiangsu University of Technology. Several vocational schools also collaborate with German educational institutions to develop programs and training centers.

Green development is a key focus for global policies and industry transformation. Lukas Meyer, Acting Consul General of Germany in Shanghai, highlighted the need for both sides to accelerate cooperation in integrating green and low-carbon development into economic and industrial policies. The partnership between Jiangsu and Germany serves as a strong example of regional cooperation driving global progress. The dialogue provided an excellent opportunity to enhance communication, share knowledge, and take bold steps toward a sustainable future. Ten Chinese-German projects were signed during the event, covering equipment manufacturing, new energy vehicle components, and biomedicine.

The event also featured discussions on new energy batteries and carbon footprint management. Ms. Chen Hong, Vice General Manager of Industrial Services and Information Security for Rhine Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., explained the "EU Battery Regulation," while Ms. Wang Xiaodan, Senior Director of Government Affairs at the German Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, presented the "EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism Practical Guide." A panel discussion explored the integration of the Chinese and German industrial chains and opportunities for green transformation and cooperation. The business matchmaking session took place at the Sino-German (Changzhou) Innovation Park Incubation Center.

Source: Foreign Affairs Office of Changzhou Municipal People's Government


