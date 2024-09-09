BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, AI & MOBILE MAGAZINES

The September editions of Technology, AI and Mobile Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from NetApp, CVS Health, KPMG & more

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Technology, AI and Mobile Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the technology and telco sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Piero Gallucci, Area VP and GM UK&I of NetApp on the environmental and monetary cost of data waste and how its offerings help organisations deal with these challenges.

"It's no longer enough to have the best or fastest technology; customers are far more informed and expect a mature engagement just to earn a seat at the table."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Acciona, CVS Health, Centrica and more, along with the Top 10: Sustainable Technology Companies.

AI Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Rachel Bence CIO of Queen Mary University of London about developing the university's information and communications strategy.

"The digital vision encompasses strategies and initiatives aimed at leveraging technology to enhance research productivity, collaboration and impact."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Halcor, Centrica, KPMG and more. Plus the Top 10: AI Influencers.

Mobile Magazine

This month's edition features and exclusive conversation with leaders from Ericsson and Subex on the advances of voice, data and internet in mobile technology and AI solutions for network security.

"Mobile networks generate a constant flow of data about user activity. AI agents tap into this stream analysing various data points to build a comprehensive picture of user behavior," said Harsha Angeri, VP Corporate Strategy & Head AI Business, Subex.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from GSMA, stc Kuwait and more. Plus the Top 10: Telco Influencers.

You can visit Technology Magazine, AI Magazine and Mobile Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-september-editions-of-technology-ai--mobile-magazines-302241920.html