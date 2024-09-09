Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 13:12 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, AI & MOBILE MAGAZINES

The September editions of Technology, AI and Mobile Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from NetApp, CVS Health, KPMG & more

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Technology, AI and Mobile Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the technology and telco sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Piero Gallucci, Area VP and GM UK&I of NetApp on the environmental and monetary cost of data waste and how its offerings help organisations deal with these challenges.

"It's no longer enough to have the best or fastest technology; customers are far more informed and expect a mature engagement just to earn a seat at the table."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Acciona, CVS Health, Centrica and more, along with the Top 10: Sustainable Technology Companies.

AI Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Rachel Bence CIO of Queen Mary University of London about developing the university's information and communications strategy.

"The digital vision encompasses strategies and initiatives aimed at leveraging technology to enhance research productivity, collaboration and impact."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Halcor, Centrica, KPMG and more. Plus the Top 10: AI Influencers.

Mobile Magazine

This month's edition features and exclusive conversation with leaders from Ericsson and Subex on the advances of voice, data and internet in mobile technology and AI solutions for network security.

"Mobile networks generate a constant flow of data about user activity. AI agents tap into this stream analysing various data points to build a comprehensive picture of user behavior," said Harsha Angeri, VP Corporate Strategy & Head AI Business, Subex.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from GSMA, stc Kuwait and more. Plus the Top 10: Telco Influencers.

You can visit Technology Magazine, AI Magazine and Mobile Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-september-editions-of-technology-ai--mobile-magazines-302241920.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.