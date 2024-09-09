Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
WKN: 894315 | ISIN: CA5609091031 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MJ
09.09.24
08:03 Uhr
09.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
Major Drilling Group International Inc.: Major Drilling Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. ("Major Drilling" or the "Company") (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector, is pleased to announce that all director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated July 11, 2024 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Major Drilling in the course of the hybrid annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") held September 5, 2024. Shareholder participation was high, with the total percentage of shares voted reaching over 79% (representing 65,178,662 common shares of the Corporation).

Each of the nine director nominees listed in the Circular was elected by the holders of common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following proxy votes from the holders of common shares with respect to the election of the nine director nominees:

Director Nominee% For% Against
Caroline Donally99.975%0.025%
Louis-Pierre Gignac99.831%0.169%
Kim Keating99.249%0.751%
Robert Krcmarov98.949%1.051%
Juliana L. Lam99.978%0.022%
Denis Larocque99.990%0.010%
Janice G. Rennie99.705%0.295%
Sybil Veenman99.939%0.061%
Jo Mark Zurel97.341%2.659%


The Board's approach to executive compensation received 99% approval, and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditors of the Corporation received 96% approval. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ under Major Drilling's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is the world's leading provider of specialized drilling services primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, a variety of mine services, and ongoing development of data-driven, high-tech drillside solutions.

For further information:
Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (506) 857-8636
Fax: (506) 857-9211
ir@majordrilling.com


