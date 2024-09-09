Apogee Therapeutics Appoints Jeff S. Hartness as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other I&I indications, today announced the appointment of Jeff S. Hartness as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Hartness has an extensive track record in commercial and corporate leadership, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the biotech industry focused on product launches, market access strategy, pricing and policy.



"Jeff is a highly accomplished leader with broad commercial expertise in large markets during his tenure at Bausch and Sanofi, and I am pleased to welcome him to our leadership team," said Michael Henderson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apogee. "His unique experience, particularly in leading launch strategies for one of the industry's largest and most successful portfolios, combined with his expertise in navigating both emerging markets like atopic dermatitis and more established markets like plaque psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and diabetes, will be invaluable as we progress potentially best-in-class treatments, with a critical data readout and rapid acceleration of our pipeline anticipated over the next year."

Mr. Hartness joins Apogee from Bausch Health, where he held roles of increasing responsibility over eight years, most recently serving as Executive Vice President on the Global Executive Leadership Team, leading the company's market access, commercial operations, policy and government affairs teams, as well as General Manager of the Neurology portfolio and the Generics businesses. He previously served as Sr. Vice President and Head of Strategic Account Management, Pricing, Contracting and Distribution, responsible for planning and implementing the company's payer and Go-to-Market strategy. Prior to joining Bausch Health, Mr. Hartness spent 15 years at Sanofi Pharmaceuticals focused on market access, leading national and regional account management teams and launch execution, ultimately serving as Head of Sanofi's PBMs, Employers and Specialty Distribution. Mr. Hartness began his career at Pfizer and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hanover College. He is a Certified Health Insurance Executive through Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management and currently serves on the boards of Corganics and Bryn Pharma.

"Apogee is uniquely positioned to address a critical unmet need for patients living with I&I conditions and has the potential to improve both the standard of care and day-to-day lives of this significant patient population," said Mr. Hartness. "I am thrilled to be joining Apogee at this pivotal moment in the company's development and to lead the commercial strategy in a developing market with therapeutics that could potentially become leading treatments for AD and other I&I diseases. I look forward to partnering with Michael and the team to contribute to the company's important mission."

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications.

