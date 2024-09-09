Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Investment Manager Q3 2024 Update

9 September 2024

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

The Company announces that Alastair Laing and Hassan Raza of CG Asset Management Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, will provide a live presentation relating to the CG Asset Management Quarterly Update for Q3 2024, which will include an update on the Company, via Investor Meet Company on 8 October 2024, 10:30 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 7 October 2024, 08:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

