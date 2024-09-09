Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust's (MNP's) performance was negatively affected in 2022 by the shift in interest rate expectations as US rates quickly moved up from 0.25% to 5.50%, in response to rising prices. Now, with inflation coming down, the consensus view is that US interest rates will soon be lowered, which should be beneficial for the valuation of long-duration growth stocks. Also, Zehrid Osmani, MNP's manager since October 2018, has a proven track record of successful stock picking during periods when the stock market is driven by company fundamentals rather than when investor focus is on macroeconomic developments. Hence, Osmani has a high degree of confidence that there are better times ahead for MNP's performance.

