EDspaces Releases New Research on K-12 Procurement Trends

A new report issued by EDspaces - The Future of K-12 Procurement: 4 Key Trends - captures the experiences and insights of award-winning procurement professionals who are leading the way in building the field of strategic procurement.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / New research from EDspaces has identified four key trends in K-12 procurement as school leaders lean into the field of strategic procurement.





EDspaces Logo





"EDspaces is excited to release our new report that documents the increasingly complex and challenging role of K-12 school procurement professionals," says Joe Tucker, EDspaces Show Director.

"An overarching theme from our survey is that procurement professionals are embracing change and finding ways to work more effectively in an environment that continues to present significant challenges," Tucker reports.

Download the Report here: The Future of K-12 Procurement: 4 Key Trends

The EDspaces report identified four key trends:

Tech Tools for Procurement are "Not Quite there Yet"

Public procurement systems for the K-12 market are undergoing a shakeup with recent mergers and acquisitions and dozens of players automating different components of procurement. 89% of our interviewees expressed the desire to use more data to inform procurement decisions, but stated that they did not have the appropriate tools or the time to track and use data.

It's Not Just About the Price

While several states still mandate that price must trump all other factors in purchasing decisions, our interviewees provided us with many factors that could be more heavily weighted than the price of a good or service. Buying local, quality/best value, and checking references or past experiences with a vendor all heavily influenced purchasing decisions and sometimes were weighted more heavily than cost.

Networking is Critical for Success

78% of our interviewees stated that membership in the state ASBO (Association of School Business Officials) provides a vital way to stay up to date on state regulations, engage in professional development, and network with colleagues at conferences and meetings. Interviewees mentioned several other important organizations including ASBO International.

Tactical Recruitment to the Profession is Critical

Many procurement professionals are near retirement or have recently retired and this trend will continue. Leaders in the procurement profession reported on the need to develop a stronger pipeline to the field. Attracting new entrants will be essential in the next five years, but many people do not understand the nature, or growing complexity, of the work.

About EDspaces: EDspaces is the leading event in educational facility planning and design, bringing together architects, designers, facility planners, administrators, and distributors to transform learning environments. Focused on innovation, it addresses the evolving needs of today's educational landscape, inspiring leaders to create functional, inspiring, and transformative spaces for tomorrow's learners. Join EDspaces to reshape the future of education and enhance student success through visionary design and planning.

About Research4ed: Research4Ed conducts research in K-12, higher education, libraries, and Edtech. Clients include Harvard University, National Education Association, Pearson, McGraw-Hill, Tufts University, and Curriculum Associates. Learn more at: Research4ed.com

SOURCE: ED-spaces.com

Contact Information

Kevin Bienkowski

Marketing Manager

kevin.bienkowski@emeraldx.com

(860)331-6390

SOURCE: EDspaces

View the original press release on newswire.com.